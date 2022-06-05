Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Lappi “pretty hard to take” losing WRC Rally Sardinia lead Next / WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought, Rovanpera fifth
WRC / Rally Italy Leg report

WRC Sardinia: Tanak extends lead on final morning

Ott Tanak extended his Rally Sardinia lead on Sunday morning to edge closer to claiming his and Hyundai’s first World Rally Championship victory of the Rally1 era.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Sardinia: Tanak extends lead on final morning

The 2019 world champion dialled back his pace in a bid to preserve his advantage on the final morning, but the Estonian increased his lead over M-Sport’s Craig Breen to 56.9s.

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo consolidated third spot with a 36.4s margin over M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet, who is on course for a career-best WRC finish.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera ended the morning loop in fifth overall, 2m55.0s adrift of the lead having struggled opening the rough gravel roads on Friday.

Rovanpera’s Toyota team-mate Takamoto Katsuta and M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith completed the Rally1 field.

Despite backing off his speed, Tanak claimed his eighth stage win of the event by claiming the opening test of the day.

Read Also:

Tanak completed the pass 1.7s faster than the returning Toyota of Esapekka Lappi, after the Finn crashed out of the lead on Saturday.

Breen was third fastest, letting slip more time to Tanak, but the Irishman was fully focused on ending the rally in second to equal his career-best WRC finish.

"I'm only driving at five or six tenths," said Breen. "I would dearly love to be on the podium today, so that's the plan."

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

Sordo was also in a similar mindset, as the Spaniard clocked the fourth-fastest time.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville rejoined the rally after retirements on Saturday, but the pair cruised through Stage 18 to preserve their tyres for the rally-ending powerstage.

The pair did spark into life on Stage 19, the first pass through Sassari, that will act as the powerstage this afternoon. Neuville took the stage win by 2.4s from Evans with Lappi in third.

Tanak was fifth fastest but wasn’t in the mood to take any risks, revealing that he has taken two of the more durable hard tyres as an extra precaution.

"I took two hard tyres in the car because we need to bring it to the finish and minimise the risk of punctures basically," said Tanak. "The car is working okay, but this one is going to be very rough later."

Rovanpera elected to save his tyres during the test, but wasn’t confident he will figure in the powerstage later today.

"It was okay," he said. "I am trying to save the tyres a bit.

"It would have been better to go fast and feel it for the next pass, but I think the powerstage will be so rough that it won't make a difference." 

The crews will repeat the two morning stages to conclude Rally Sardinia this afternoon.

shares
comments
Lappi “pretty hard to take” losing WRC Rally Sardinia lead
Previous article

Lappi “pretty hard to take” losing WRC Rally Sardinia lead
Next article

WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought, Rovanpera fifth

WRC Sardinia: Dominant Tanak ends victory drought, Rovanpera fifth
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.