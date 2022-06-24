Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Loeb explains battery problem that caused WRC Safari Rally exit Next / Hyundai strengthens gear levers after bizarre Tanak failure
WRC / Rally Kenya News

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera leads, punctures delay Ogier and Evans

Kalle Rovanpera leads Safari Rally Kenya after fellow Toyota drivers Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier suffered punctures while leading during a dramatic Friday.

Tom Howard
By:

The championship leader was sitting third overall behind Evans and Ogier after the morning loop of stages, before tyre dramas struck his team-mates in the afternoon.

Despite opening the road, Rovanpera won the final stage of the day to claim his third stage win of the event, putting him 14.6s ahead of team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.

Evans ended the day 22.4s adrift in third, while such was the attrition of the tough gravel event that Hyundai’s Ott Tanak managed to reach service in third spot, 25.3s behind, despite losing 36.4s to a snapped gear lever in the morning.

Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) was fifth, while Ogier dropped 2m21.6s to change a punctured left rear, leaving the eight-time world champion in sixth overall.

Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg will start Saturday seventh overall, while Gus Greensmith was the only M-Sport team Ford Puma running in 12th after losing 13 minutes to a right rear puncture in the morning.

A disastrous day for M-Sport was compounded by Sebastien Loeb, Craig Breen and Adrien Fourmaux all suffering mechanical retirements. Loeb exited the rally in the morning after running out of EV power on a road section, having lost his internal combustion engine to a small fire.

The afternoon began with a lead change as the left rear on Evans’ GR Yaris began to deflate seven kilometres from the stage end, costing the Welshman 18.7s and the rally lead.

Ogier won stage by 4.3s from Katsuta, which gave him an 8.2s advantage over his Japanese team-mate.

Rovanpera was third fastest ahead of the recovering Tanak and Neuville, the latter having lost time to a loss of power in the morning and continuing to battle the drivability of his car during the afternoon.

Ogier held the lead until a puncture on the final stage of the day forced him to stop and change a wheel, dropping to sixth

Ogier held the lead until a puncture on the final stage of the day forced him to stop and change a wheel, dropping to sixth

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Stage 5 presented further drama, as seventh-placed Fourmaux suffered a transmission issue that put him out for the day.

The following test saw Ogier extended his rally lead after winning Stage 6 by 0.4s from Katsuta, who continued to build on a strong display in the morning loop.

Rovanpera resumed his rapid pace to leapfrog Evans and claim third overall, as Toyota extended its monopoly of the top four positions.

But the day had one final twist courtesy of the second pass through the notorious 31.25km Kedong test. This features deep sand, which had hampered crews in the morning.

Despite teams questioning if it should go ahead, given the difficulty of navigating the sand, a decision was taken to run the stage.

It was there that the lead changed hands once again, as Ogier punctured a left rear on a 1.5km straight, 18 kilometres into the stage. The resulting wheel change handed Rovanpera the lead, as the Finn found a way through the sand to win the stage by 3.6s from Neuville.

Tanak was third fastest as he climbed to third overall, while a cautious Evans dropped 21.1s. Drivers were reduced to crawl in places, such were the conditions. 

"It's so extreme,” said Evans. “I was careful and I was sure it would be a car graveyard!

Evans moved up to second despite his own tyre woes earlier in the day

Evans moved up to second despite his own tyre woes earlier in the day

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

"From my side it was important to try and get through. I lost a lot time with catching the dust."

Katsuta lost even more time and came to a stop to negotiate the stranded Breen, who had suffered a puncture in the stage before a mechanical failure send him careering off the road at speed. But he was awarded a notional time by organisers that elevated him from fourth back to second. 

The WRC field will return to action on Saturday, contesting 150km of competitive kilometres split across six stages.

shares
comments

Related video

Loeb explains battery problem that caused WRC Safari Rally exit
Previous article

Loeb explains battery problem that caused WRC Safari Rally exit
Next article

Hyundai strengthens gear levers after bizarre Tanak failure

Hyundai strengthens gear levers after bizarre Tanak failure
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.