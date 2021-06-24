Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions
WRC / Rally Kenya News

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

By:

Sebastian Ogier edged Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera to win the opening super special stage as the Safari Rally officially made its return to the World Rally Championship.

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

The reigning world champion made light work of the 4.48km two-by-two Kasarani gravel test held in front of a vocal crowd at Kenya’s capital city Nairobi. The stage marked the first WRC action in Africa since the 2002 Safari Rally.

Soft compound shod Ogier managed to comfortably beat Hyundai’s Ott Tanak on the hard tyres in their race around the stage, posting a 3m21.8s time to top the times.

The effort was good enough to edge Toyota team-mate Rovanpera by 0.3s, while the Toyota of Elfyn Evans, also on softs, was third fastest, a tenth further back.

"Tomorrow is going to be the biggest start but It's amazing to see such a crowd. So far so good, but tomorrow the real stuff is coming,” said Ogier, who also topped Wednesday’s shakedown.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Tanak was fourth quickest, 2.5s adrift of Ogier through the stage as Hyundai elected to fit hard tyres to all of its entries.

"For sure, this one was quite slippy, but I am happy that we didn't use the soft tyre,” said Tanak.

Thierry Neuville was another 2.5s in arrears after he clipped a bank during his pass through the stage that saw him go head-to-head with Evans.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta was sixth ahead of hard tyre shod Gus Greensmith in the leading M-Sport Ford.

Oliver Solberg, making his WRC gravel debut for Hyundai, was eighth after beating M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux in their battle around Kasarani.

Read Also:

The big surprise was Hyundai’s Dani Sordo who was 11th and last of the WRC class after dropping 10.5s to Ogier in the test.

Martin Prokop was the top WRC2 runner in 12th overall ahead of local hero Karan Patel who emerged fastest in WRC3.

Former three-time European rally champion Sobieslaw Zasada, aged 91, made history as he successfully completed the stage to become the oldest ever WRC competitor.

The rally proper starts tomorrow with seven special stages, the longest a 32km run through the tricky Kedong test. The first special stage of the event is due to begin on Friday at 0609 BST.

shares
comments

Related video

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions

Previous article

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

2h
2
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

3h
3
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

1h
4
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

3h
5
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

3h
Latest news
WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special
WRC

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

23m
Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions
WRC

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions

21h
Ogier: Safari Rally winner will have to drive with head not right foot
WRC

Ogier: Safari Rally winner will have to drive with head not right foot

Jun 23, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Jun 23, 2021
Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season
WRC

Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season

Jun 22, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions

Ogier: Safari Rally winner will have to drive with head not right foot Rally Kenya
WRC

Ogier: Safari Rally winner will have to drive with head not right foot

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier Rally Italy
WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
WRC

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends

How Ogier achieved a fitting Monte Carlo farewell Plus
WRC

How Ogier achieved a fitting Monte Carlo farewell

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021

Trending Today

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

Latest news

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions
WRC WRC

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions

Ogier: Safari Rally winner will have to drive with head not right foot
WRC WRC

Ogier: Safari Rally winner will have to drive with head not right foot

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.