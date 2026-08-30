Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally del Paraguay

WRC Paraguay: Penultimate stage cancelled after violent Katsuta crash

Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston have been taken to hospital for checks after a crash that cancelled the penultimate stage at Rally Paraguay 

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston have been taken to hospital for precautionary checks following a violent crash that forced organisers to cancel the penultimate stage at Rally Paraguay.

Katsuta's GR Yaris went up onto two wheels while navigating through a fast left and right corner before pitching into a roll. The car then took out a telegraph pole before coming to rest on its side. 

Katsuta and Johnston were able to walk away from the incident which immediately drew red flags from rally control before a decision was made to cancel the stage. 

While Toyota has confirmed that both driver and co-driver are OK, they have been transferred to hospital for precautionary checks.  

“Following an impact sustained by car #18 on SS21, the Clerk of the Course issued a red flag for the stage,” read a statement from the FIA. “Both crew members are being transported via ambulance to a local hospital for precautionary medical examinations.

“SS21 will not restart, with remaining competitors instructed to proceed through the stage as a road section.”

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen added: “They are both OK. But of course the car is completely damaged. It looked quite strange as it was very fast left and right hander and the rear snapped out and the front hit a small wall and it has kicked him onto two wheels. There was no space to do anything else."

Toyota's Sami Pajari remains on course to claim a third consecutive WRC win having built up a 26.1s lead over Hyundai's Hayden Paddon heading into the final stage. 

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux moved ahead of championship leader Elfyn Evans earlier this morning to hold third, 49.4s from the lead.

M-Sport-Ford's Jon Armstrong retired from seventh position after damaging the left-rear suspension when he hit a bank in stage 20. 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Paraguay: Pajari closes on third straight WRC win as Fourmaux charges in Paraguay

Top Comments
More from
Tom Howard

WRC Paraguay: Pajari closes on third straight WRC win as Fourmaux charges in Paraguay

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
WRC Paraguay: Pajari closes on third straight WRC win as Fourmaux charges in Paraguay

What we learned from WRC’s new owners’ vision for the future

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
What we learned from WRC’s new owners’ vision for the future

How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real

WRC
WRC
How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real
More from
Takamoto Katsuta

WRC Islas Canarias: Katsuta leads after stadium super special opener

WRC
WRC
Rally Islas Canarias
WRC Islas Canarias: Katsuta leads after stadium super special opener

The WRC champion helping Katsuta emerge as a genuine title contender

WRC
WRC
Rally Croatia
The WRC champion helping Katsuta emerge as a genuine title contender

Why WRC Croatia victory was so special for Katsuta’s co-driver

WRC
WRC
Rally Croatia
Why WRC Croatia victory was so special for Katsuta’s co-driver
More from
Toyota Racing

What was behind WRC Paraguay’s eventful Friday?

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
What was behind WRC Paraguay’s eventful Friday?

WRC Paraguay: Pajari leads as spate of punctures shake up leaderboard

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
WRC Paraguay: Pajari leads as spate of punctures shake up leaderboard

How Ogier’s scary crash opened up Finnish WRC history for Pajari

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
How Ogier’s scary crash opened up Finnish WRC history for Pajari

Latest news

What Acosta was missing in Aragon GP fight with Marquez

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
What Acosta was missing in Aragon GP fight with Marquez

WRC Paraguay: Penultimate stage cancelled after violent Katsuta crash

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally del Paraguay
WRC Paraguay: Penultimate stage cancelled after violent Katsuta crash

The "scary" slipstream battle between Marquez and Bezzecchi that decided the Aragon GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
The "scary" slipstream battle between Marquez and Bezzecchi that decided the Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez beats Acosta and Bezzecchi for crucial win

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez beats Acosta and Bezzecchi for crucial win