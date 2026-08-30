WRC Paraguay: Penultimate stage cancelled after violent Katsuta crash
Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston have been taken to hospital for checks after a crash that cancelled the penultimate stage at Rally Paraguay
Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston have been taken to hospital for precautionary checks following a violent crash that forced organisers to cancel the penultimate stage at Rally Paraguay.
Katsuta's GR Yaris went up onto two wheels while navigating through a fast left and right corner before pitching into a roll. The car then took out a telegraph pole before coming to rest on its side.
Katsuta and Johnston were able to walk away from the incident which immediately drew red flags from rally control before a decision was made to cancel the stage.
While Toyota has confirmed that both driver and co-driver are OK, they have been transferred to hospital for precautionary checks.
“Following an impact sustained by car #18 on SS21, the Clerk of the Course issued a red flag for the stage,” read a statement from the FIA. “Both crew members are being transported via ambulance to a local hospital for precautionary medical examinations.
“SS21 will not restart, with remaining competitors instructed to proceed through the stage as a road section.”
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Toyota deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen added: “They are both OK. But of course the car is completely damaged. It looked quite strange as it was very fast left and right hander and the rear snapped out and the front hit a small wall and it has kicked him onto two wheels. There was no space to do anything else."
Toyota's Sami Pajari remains on course to claim a third consecutive WRC win having built up a 26.1s lead over Hyundai's Hayden Paddon heading into the final stage.
Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux moved ahead of championship leader Elfyn Evans earlier this morning to hold third, 49.4s from the lead.
M-Sport-Ford's Jon Armstrong retired from seventh position after damaging the left-rear suspension when he hit a bank in stage 20.
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