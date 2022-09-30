Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rovanpera dealt penalty for WRC hybrid boost infringement Next / Roll cage damage puts Evans out of WRC Rally New Zealand
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera stormed to the Rally New Zealand lead after team-mate Elfyn Evans crashed during a hectic Saturday morning that was shortened due to a red flag.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash

The World Rally Championship leaderboard suffered a significant shake up as Evans started the day with a 5.2-second lead, having inherited the advantage from Hyundai’s Ott Tanak.

Overnight, Tanak was among three drivers - alongside team-mate Thierry Neuville and Rovanpera - to be issued 5s penalties for hybrid overuse during Thursday’s super special.

Rovanpera began the day 12.2s in arrears but climbed to third after the day’s first stage before taking the lead by winning Stage 9, taking advantage of a crash from Evans.

The final stage of the loop was cancelled when M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith, running in sixth, suffered a huge roll after misjudging a fast left-hander. Both Greensmith and co-driver Jonas Andersson emerged from the incident unscathed.

As a result, it left Rovanpera to head to service with a 4.6s lead over Tanak with Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier 6.5s back and Evans 36.2s adrift.

Neuville, despite a gearbox issue, held fifth ahead of team-mate Oliver Solberg and Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.

The morning began with a sign of what could have been for M-Sport’s Craig Breen as the Irishman returning, after his off on Friday, rattled off a first stage win of the event.

Breen, who was first on the road, did receive the best of the wet and muddy conditions that appeared to deteriorate.

However, the effects of Friday’s crash from the lead battle were still haunting the M-Sport driver.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I'd love to tell you everything is all lovely and rosy,” said Breen. “The roads are beautiful, but my soul is still hurting a bit from what happened yesterday.”

Rovanpera made light work of the increased deficit to the rally lead on the day’s first stage.

The Finn, celebrating his 22nd birthday, was Breen’s closest rival, 4.1s adrift. It was enough to help Rovanpera climb to third overall as Ogier dropped 13.6s.

Tanak made a mistake during the stage, unseen by the television cameras, and ended the test 8.1s adrift. However, he was crucially two seconds faster than rally leader Evans to reduce the arrears to 2.8s.

“We had one mistake - we had a wrong note and did some damage probably to the front,” said Tanak. “I have no feeling in the car, so we are not in the fight. I don't see that at the moment.”

The following stage provided the sixth lead change of the event so far as rally leader Evans hit trouble in spectacular fashion.

The Welshman oversteered into bank at a fast right-hander, which lifted the GR Yaris into an airborne spin, damaging the front and rear. The impact resulted in Evans losing his entire tailgate just like his team-mate Rovanpera did at the Acropolis Rally Greece last time out.

Evans managed to reach the stage end but dropped 36.5s in the process, while Rovanpera won the stage to incredibly jump from third into a 4.6s lead over Tanak, with Ogier third, and Evans dropping to fourth.

Evans was forced to stop on the following road section to carry out more frantic repairs, and made use of the puddles of water at the road side to fill up his camel bag to re-fill the GR Yaris’ radiator. It was a scene similar to that of team-mate Esapekka Lappi, who rushed to a lake at Rally Finland to fetch water to repair his radiator after a roll.

Luckily, Evans managed to reach the short 5.81km final stage of the loop before the mid-point service. The Toyota driver was dealt even more good fortune when organisers cancelled the stage after Greensmith’s huge crash, meaning he wouldn’t drop even more time.

 

Greensmith’s Puma clipped a bank, triggering a violent roll before coming to a rest half on the road, which meant a recovery truck would be needed to retrieve the heavily damaged car.

At this point, Breen, Neuville, Katsuta, Solberg and privateer Lorenzo Bertelli had completed the stage.

In WRC2, local favourite Hayden Paddon continued to lead the class comfortably from Kajetan Kajetanowicz, while Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen held onto third in class on his WRC debut.

The WRC crews will navigate a second pass of the morning stages in the afternoon to complete Saturday’s leg.

Rovanpera maintaining emotions on verge of WRC title glory
WRC

Rovanpera maintaining emotions on verge of WRC title glory

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera charges clear of Ogier
Video Inside
WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera charges clear of Ogier

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career
WRC

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Kalle Rovanperä
Kalle Rovanperä
Rovanpera: Need for "proper weekend" the focus in NZ, not WRC title
WRC

Rovanpera: Need for “proper weekend” the focus in NZ, not WRC title

Rovanpera downplays prospects of WRC title success in Greece
WRC

Rovanpera downplays prospects of WRC title success in Greece

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession
WRC

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota boss keen to retain Lappi for 2023 WRC season
WRC

Toyota boss keen to retain Lappi for 2023 WRC season

Rovanpera: Important to bounce back immediately from Ypres WRC crash
WRC

Rovanpera: Important to bounce back immediately from Ypres WRC crash

Inside Toyota's new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Rovanpera maintaining emotions on verge of WRC title glory
WRC WRC

Rovanpera maintaining emotions on verge of WRC title glory

Kalle Rovanpera says he keeping his emotions in check as the Toyota driver closes in on sealing a historic maiden World Rally Championship title at Rally New Zealand.

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera charges clear of Ogier
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera charges clear of Ogier

Kalle Rovanpera pulled clear of his rivals at Rally New Zealand on Saturday afternoon to put himself in a position to potentially secure a history-making World Rally Championship title.

Hyundai WRC drivers hit with further hybrid boost penalties
WRC WRC

Hyundai WRC drivers hit with further hybrid boost penalties

Hyundai Motorsport has been hit with a fresh batch of hybrid boost time penalties at Rally New Zealand, with all three drivers penalised for infringements.

Roll cage damage puts Evans out of WRC Rally New Zealand
WRC WRC

Roll cage damage puts Evans out of WRC Rally New Zealand

Elfyn Evans has retired from Saturday's action at Rally New Zealand due to roll cage damage suffered in a crash from the lead of the World Rally Championship event.

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
