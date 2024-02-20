All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC

WRC meets with Motorsport UK to discuss Rally GB revival in Scotland

World Rally Championship bosses have met with Motorsport UK officials to discuss the idea of potentially reviving Rally GB in Scotland.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Toyota Racing

Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers and chairman David Richards met with the WRC Promoter at last weekend’s Rally Sweden, with Rally GB among the topics discussed.

Great Britain was a mainstay of the WRC from its inaugural season in 1973 until 2019, the last edition of the famous event held before it dropped off the calendar.

The Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the loss of funding from the Welsh government, has been cited as the reasons for its demise.

Last weekend in Sweden, the WRC Promoter confirmed that initial discussions were held regarding the possibility that the WRC could head to Scotland, with 2026 touted as the earliest possible date should a bid led by Motorsport UK be successful.

The last time Scotland featured on an international rally calendar was in 2011, when it formed part of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge.

“We met with David [Richards] and Hugh Chambers and had some very initial discussions,” WRC event director Simon Larkin told Autosport.

“I would say it’s at very, very initial stages from their side. We’ll just continue to work with them.

“They’ve asked for some details from us and some proposals from us and we’ll do that in the next few weeks and give them some more data to go on.”

IRC made Scotland a regular part of its calendar, with the most recent event held in 2011

IRC made Scotland a regular part of its calendar, with the most recent event held in 2011

Photo by: Sutton Images

Motorsport UK has long held a desire to resurrect the event with Chambers telling Autosport last year that Rally GB’s absence from the WRC is “unfinished business” for the organisation.

“We are looking at all the home nations, revisiting Wales and having conversations in Scotland and looking at the North of England. We won’t stop,” said Chambers. 

“There is no question that it is massive unfinished business for us to get the WRC back.

Scotland’s emergence as a potential target to host the WRC is the latest plan to bring the championship back to the UK.

After Rally GB lost its place on the calendar, a bid headed by Bobby Willis emerged to bring the WRC to Northern Ireland, but a lack of government funding halted its progress.

High-level international rallying will however return to Great Britain this year following confirmation that Rali Ceredigion in Wales will host the penultimate round of the European Rally Championship from 30 August -1 September.

A Rally GB bid could be complicated by a move from the Republic of Ireland, which is making significant progress with its plans to secure a three-year deal to host the WRC beginning from next year.

Venues in Waterford, Limerick and Kerry have been selected by Motorsport Ireland to be used on a rotation basis, a concept approved by WRC.

The potential return of WRC to the Republic of Ireland may make a return to the UK harder to realise

The potential return of WRC to the Republic of Ireland may make a return to the UK harder to realise

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ireland’s bid currently hinges on securing 15 million euros of funding from the Irish government. A decision is expected to arrive next month.

“If we do this Ireland deal, we need to consider whether we need a round in the UK as well,” Larkin added.

“If we’re going to be limited to 14 events, self-limiting to 14 events and we want to expand back again out of Europe like we were planning for 2020.

“What sort of spread of events do we want throughout Europe? The demand for the slots is heavy both inside Europe and outside of it.”

The USA, Paraguay and the Middle East in addition to Ireland are all vying to join the WRC calendar in the near future.

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
Next article How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations WRC Sweden podium exceeded Evans’ expectations

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test

The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test

F1 Formula 1

The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Plus
Plus
WRC
By Tom Howard

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe