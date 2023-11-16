Subscribe
WRC Rally Japan
Stage report

WRC Japan: Neuville gives Hyundai early lead with super special stage win

Thierry Neuville has claimed an early lead at Rally Japan after winning the opening super special stage of the World Rally Championship season finale.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The Hyundai driver set the fastest time around the all-new 2.10km side-by-side super special stage, held inside the 45,000-seater Toyota Stadium, a host venue for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Neuville managed to comfortably beat newly crowned two-time world champion Kalle Rovanpera by 4.0s in their head-to-head contest. Rovanpera’s time was only good enough for sixth.

“It looks like we were quite bad on this stage, like many of our cars,” said Rovanpera.

“Unfortunately we have to come here [to this stage] two more times so we need to find something.”

Hyundai will head into Friday with a 1-2 after Esapekka Lappi posted a time 0.7s adrift of Neuville. The Finn saw off Toyota’s eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier in their tussle.

“It is not really nice to lose four seconds straight away, but that’s how it is,” said Ogier, who ended the stage eighth overall, 4.7s in arrears.

“We need to check why. Of course I was not taking so many risks but it is still a lot to lose.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

M-Sport’s Ott Tanak will head into Friday in third (+1.4s) after beating home hero Takamoto Katsuta by 1.7s. The latter’s effort slotted the Toyota driver into fifth.

Dani Sordo ensured all three Hyundais filled the top four positions. The Spaniard easily beat Toyota’s Elfyn Evans in their heat. Evans wasn’t happy with his run, as he ended the stage as the slowest of the Rally1 field, 4.9s adrift off Neuville.

Adrien Fourmaux enjoyed a trouble free return to Rally1 competition as the Frenchman set the seventh fastest time (+4.5s) in his M-Sport Ford Puma.

Nikolay Gryazin rounded out the top 10 as the top WRC2 runner.

The rally will tackle more traditional Japanese asphalt stages on Friday with six stages scheduled before a repeat of the Toyota Stadium super special.

Rain is predicted to create treacherous conditions with the roads already covered in leaves and pine needles that will add to the challenge.

shares
comments
Previous article Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai says Abiteboul
Next article WRC drivers expect "big challenge" in Japan from scattered leaves, pine needles
Tom Howard
More
Tom Howard
Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

WRC
Rally Japan

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

WRC Japan: Evans extends lead after Ogier penalty

WRC Japan: Evans extends lead after Ogier penalty

WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans extends lead after Ogier penalty WRC Japan: Evans extends lead after Ogier penalty

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Latest news

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans Abiteboul: Neuville “in too much of a rush” to catch WRC Japan leader Evans

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell

How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Chile

How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe