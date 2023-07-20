Subscribe
Previous / Rovanpera: Tanak's "harsh" engine penalty a "shame" for WRC Estonia fight Next / WRC Estonia: Neuville leads as a fired up Tanak dominates the times
WRC / Rally Estonia Stage report

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

M-Sport’s Ott Tanak won the opening stage of Rally Estonia after a “painful” start to his home round of the World Rally Championship.

Tom Howard
By:
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

The 2019 world champion kicked off the 21-stage event by winning the opening 3.3km Tartu Vald test but is sitting last in the overall standings after being hit with a five-minute penalty following an enforced engine change after shakedown.

Facing an uphill struggle to score championship points, Tanak highlighted what could have been by winning the spectator stage by 0.6s from Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi, who clocked identical times.

“I would say that the more I have to go through the day, the more it hurts," said Tanak at the stage end. 

“It's getting more and more painful. Our chances for the championship were quite tight considering our performances this year and we were working hard for the next two rallies. 

“This was a proper kick in the balls.”

By virtue of Tanak’s penalty, Evans and Lappi will head into Saturday with a shared 0.1s lead over championship leader and Toyota driver Kalle Rovanpera, who opted for a measured start to the rally. 

"I didn't stress too much about this one, it's a tricky stage so we just did a clean run-through with no push,” said Rovanpera.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“Tomorrow is going to be interesting, opening the road will be a big challenge it seems, there is a lot of loose gravel on the road on Friday's stages. We need to do our best and see where we are tomorrow.”

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville ended the stage 1.6s adrift of the pace but ahead Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta and Teemu Suninen, who made his Rally1 debut driving the third Hyundai i20N. M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet completed the eight-car Rally1 field.  

Toksport Skoda driver Andreas Mikkelsen assumed an early lead in WRC2 by 0.3s from Oliver Solberg, who lost time to half spin and slight overshoot in the stage.

WRC2 rival Emil Lindholm was fortunate to reach the stage end after damaging his left rear suspension on his competitive debut for Hyundai’s Rally2 squad.   

The rally continues on Friday with crews set to face seven more stages, comprising 133 kilometres of competitive action.

shares
comments

Rovanpera: Tanak's "harsh" engine penalty a "shame" for WRC Estonia fight

WRC Estonia: Neuville leads as a fired up Tanak dominates the times
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

WRC
Rally Estonia

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Latest news

Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”

Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left” Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”

Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023

Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023

F1 Formula 1

Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023 Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe