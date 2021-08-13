Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement
WRC / Rally Belgium News

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

By:

Thierry Neuville ended the opening day of Rally Ypres with a narrow lead over Hyundai team-mate Craig Breen as World Rally Championship organisers cancelled Friday’s final stage.

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

The local hero produced a masterclass, dominating the evening loop of stages as the sun began to set in Belgium, winning all three tarmac tests to open up a 7.6s lead over Breen.

Neuville and Breen proved the class of the field making the the most of their knowledge of Rally Ypres’ peculiar tarmac roads as previous event winners in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

After winning the last stage of the afternoon loop, Neuville stepped up his driving before organisers cancelled stage 8 due to unspecified safety reasons.

The pace of the lead duo was further highlighted as Ott Tanak, who battled an engine issue, completed a Hyundai 1-2-3 on Friday, albeit some 31.2s adrift.

A strong showing from Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera saw the Rally Estonia winner leapfrog team-mate Elfyn Evans to fourth overall, 1.4s behind Tanak, while championship leader Sebastien Ogier closed Friday in sixth, 39.4s in arrears.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Takamoto Katsuta, equipped with stand-in co-driver Keaton Williams, and Pierre-Louis Loubet completed the WRC runners in seventh and eighth.

Both M-Sport Fords of Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith were absent from the loop of stages after retiring earlier in the day.

Neuville clocked up his second stage win of the event to further extend his lead in the first stages of the evening loop, a repeat of the 15km run through Reninge-Vleteren.

The battle with Breen continued but on this occasion the latter was 2.1s shy of Neuville.

Equipped with hard tyres for the evening, the Toyota runners showcased a much stronger showing as Rovanpera shared the third fastest time with Tanak, who revealed he had been suffering from an engine issue.

"We have some issue with the engine, so we are trying to get through. Luckily it's driving okay, so it's not so bad,” said Tanak.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Evans was only 0.2s slower while Ogier was only a further 0.3s back as the field spread closed significantly on the second pass.

Neuville’s lead increased further after stage 6 as he racked up his third stage win of the event, beating Breen by a slender 1.5s as the pair continued to be the pacesetters.

Toyota’s recovery was not a flash in the pan as Ogier emerged third fastest, only 2.6s shy from Neuville having been 10.7 adrift on the first run through the stage earlier in the day.

Rovanpera confirmed the improvement in pace in fourth as Tanak battled to fifth.

Neuville completed the day with the momentum in his favour by winning stage 7 in what turned out to be the final stage of the day.

However, his nearest rival was not a fellow team-mate but Ogier as he continue his surge of speed. The seven-time WRC champion reached the stage end just 1.8s shy of the rally leader while team-mate Rovanpera was third.

Read Also:

Breen wound up in fourth dropping 3.6s to Neuville as the latter almost doubled his overall lead.

Meanwhile, in WRC2, Oliver Solberg has emerged with a huge lead in the class after drama struck early leader Teemu Suninen and Solberg’s team-mate Jari Huttunen both picked up punctures.

Debuting the new Hyundai i20 Rally 2, Solberg leads his Rally2 team-mate Huttunen by 2m48.7s.

Ypres Rally continues on Saturday as crews tackle eight stages, beginning at 0811 BST.

shares
comments
WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement

Previous article

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

8 h
2
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

1 d
3
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

2 h
4
Formula 1

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates

8 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions

1 h
Latest news
WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

1m
WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement
WRC

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement

1 h
WRC Belgium: Neuville edges team-mate Breen after first loop
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville edges team-mate Breen after first loop

3 h
WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash
WRC

WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

5 h
Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium
WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

9 h
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement

WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Thierry Neuville More
Thierry Neuville
Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres Rally Belgium
WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads

Neuville + M-Sport could take on Ogier Plus
WRC

Neuville + M-Sport could take on Ogier

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: No excuses for McLaren F1 after infrastructure updates

F1 Dutch Grand Prix to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021

Latest news

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres event retirement

WRC Belgium: Neuville edges team-mate Breen after first loop
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville edges team-mate Breen after first loop

WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.