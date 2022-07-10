Tickets Subscribe
WRC Generations' hybrid system previewed
WRC News

WRC ace Neuville keen for ETCR outing after Hyundai car swap

Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville would be keen to contest an ETCR race following an unusual car swap exercise with Hyundai ETCR driver Norbert Michelisz at Zolder.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC ace Neuville keen for ETCR outing after Hyundai car swap

The South Korean marque put on a special demonstration to show off its i20 N Rally1 hybrid and its 500kW Veloster N tin-top racer at the fourth round of the recently-renamed FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup at the Belgian circuit.

WRC driver Neuville swapped his i20 N for the Veloster, while 2019 WTCR champion Michelisz jumped aboard the rally car. The pair each sat in the passenger seat of their respective cars to offer advice in tackling the machinery.

Neuville was left impressed by the power of the ETCR car, having previously raced an internal combustion engined powered Hyundai TCR car in TCR Germany in 2019.

PLUS: When a WRC title contender went racing - and won

The four-time WRC runner-up says he could be tempted to contest an ETCR round if his schedule can align with the series in the future.

“What a great experience,” said Neuville.

“This was my first time driving an electric race car and it was totally different to anything I have done before.

“The 500kW of power was instantaneous and very aggressive. It was fun to drive, but I have to admit I wasn’t used to having no engine noise or gearshifts.

Insight: Is this the most road-relevant touring car series around?

“I had to get the understanding because normally we would brake with the gearbox, and here it was only with the foot - I enjoyed it. I have done TCR races before, but maybe in the future I will join an electric race as well.”

The Belgian added that Michelisz “did very well for having only two laps of experience with a WRC car”.

“He felt comfortable immediately, as did I,” added Neuville. “But he is a professional driver, so I knew I would have fun.”

Norbert Michelisz, Thierry Neuville, car swap

Norbert Michelisz, Thierry Neuville, car swap

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Long-time WRC follower Michelisz relished the opportunity to drive Neuville’s 2022 Hyundai i20 N, labelling the opportunity to drive a WRC car for the first time as an “amazing experience”.

“I have been looking forward to this day ever since it was announced,” said the Hungarian, who revealed it was his first time driving a rally car.

“Sitting next to Thierry was an amazing experience. The Hyundai i20 N Rally1 feels fantastic and with his advice you could get the feeling and build confidence - I can’t remember the last time I had so much fun!”

“There is a big difference compared to the Veloster N ETCR; you can slide a bit more.

“You can feel the hybrid system working; it is unique. The power and acceleration that the car delivers are great.”

Michelisz, who sits seventh in the ETCR standings, remarked that Neuville “from the first moment” had a good feeling with the Veloster.

“He knew the reference points and his rhythm was just right,” he added.

“With these cars, it’s easy to underestimate the amount of speed you can carry into the corners. He was confident with the rear of the car.

“If he had five laps more, you would not realise it was a rally driver. I was impressed.”

