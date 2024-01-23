World Rally Championship 2024 season guide

The championship has been blown wide open following the news that reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera has opted to scale back his commitments to a partial campaign in order to recharge his batteries for a full-time return in 2025.

Rovanpera’s absence means the title battle is likely to be fought between Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, a three-time championship runner-up, and the Hyundai duo of 2019 world champion Ott Tanak and five-time runner-up Thierry Neuville.

Tanak has rejoined Hyundai for the 2024 campaign following a challenging year at M-Sport. The Estonian’s return to the Korean marque is likely to create one of the storylines of the year as Hyundai now has two drivers with eyes firmly fixed on winning the title.

Adding further spice to the title fight is the introduction of a radical new points-scoring system that has already divided opinion amongst the drivers and teams.

Join host Bryn Lucas and Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard as they discuss all the key storylines, including the new points system. Title contenders Evans and Neuville share their views on the new season, while M-Sport boss Richard Millener explains how the Ford team plans to approach the year with an all-new driver line-up.