Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown
WRC / Rally Croatia News

Toyota stunned by “miracle kid” Rovanpera after WRC Croatia success

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has hailed Kalle Rovanpera a “miracle kid” following a stunning final stage fightback to win Rally Croatia.

Tom Howard
By:
Toyota stunned by “miracle kid” Rovanpera after WRC Croatia success

Latvala admitted he thought the win had escaped the 21-year-old after witnessing a rally long lead evaporate when a sudden downpour caught out the team with its tyre choice on the penultimate stage.

Rovanpera was helpless to avoid losing a 28.4s margin to Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, who was helped by a superior tyre package [two softs and two wets] compared to the two hards and two wets that were fitted to Rovanpera’s Toyota GR Yaris.

Despite the tyre deficit, championship leader Rovanpera managed to overhaul Tanak’s 1.4s lead on the final power stage to win the rally by 4.3s, taking an eighth stage win in the process.

Latvala had already described Rovanpera’s six stage wins from eight Friday tests in tricky wet conditions as his driver’s best performance to date in a WRC car, but was left stunned by his drive in a final stage thriller.

“He is a miracle kid I can tell you," Latvala told Autosport.

“It was an amazing performance. I did not think he could win the stage and the rally. On paper we were sure Tanak had better tyres and he was going to win, but I don’t know where he pulled that speed and that attack from. I have no words to describe the drive that he did."

Rovanpera declared the weekend the toughest of his career to date but was not prepared to give up on the win despite the odds being stacked against him in the final stage.

The Finn had already fought back from losing 54.5s of his 1m23s lead over Tanak, after picking up a front left puncture in the wet on Saturday’s Stage 11.

The victory also arrives after crashing out on the opening stage at this event 12 month ago that limited his experience of the roads coming into this year’s rally.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I think this is one of the toughest weekends for sure, it was really tough conditions and everyone had issues,” Rovanpera told Autosport.

“We had the puncture yesterday and today we lost a lot of time with the tyre choice. To be driving to the last corner flat out, it was nice to win.

“When I saw the pictures from the power stage, how muddy it was and knowing that Ott had the soft tyres, I was pretty sure it was going to be difficult to match him, but I decided to try anyway because you always need to try."

Rovanpera’s second victory from three rallies this year, following his success on the snow in Sweden in February, has created a commanding 29 point lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who finished third in Croatia.

It also ensured that four-time WRC winner has now won an event on snow, gravel and tarmac. Following this latest triumph, Latvala believes Rovanpera is now a title contender.

“This really shows for me now that he is s real contender now in the World Rally Championship," Latvala added. "He has been growing so quickly that already this year he is the man to fight in the championship.

“When I was at his age nobody was on the level like he is.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown
Previous article

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown

WRC Croatia: Tanak overhauls Rovanpera for lead as sudden downpour strikes Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC Croatia: Tanak overhauls Rovanpera for lead as sudden downpour strikes

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus
WRC

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

Latest news

Toyota stunned by “miracle kid” Rovanpera after WRC Croatia success
WRC WRC

Toyota stunned by “miracle kid” Rovanpera after WRC Croatia success

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera snatches win from Tanak in thrilling showdown

WRC Croatia: Tanak overhauls Rovanpera for lead as sudden downpour strikes
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Tanak overhauls Rovanpera for lead as sudden downpour strikes

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera extends lead as Tanak tyre gamble backfires
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera extends lead as Tanak tyre gamble backfires

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.