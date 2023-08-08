Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC
Toyota is committed to the World Rally Championship for the long-term future, according to the car maker’s chairman Akio Toyoda.
The Japanese brand is one of three manufacturers currently represented in rallying’s tier alongside Hyundai and Ford via its partnership with M-Sport.
Toyoda, the figure that brought Toyota back to the WRC after a 17-year absence in 2017, confirmed the brand is committed to the WRC.
This commitment arrives amid uncertainty regarding the future direction of the category with a significant shift in regulations for 2017 expected, with EV, hydrogen and synthetic fuels all methods of propulsion being discussed.
Last year the WRC made its first move to become more environmentally friendly, moving to hybrid power and 100% sustainable fuel.
Last weekend at Rally Finland, Toyota provided a hint at its long-term commitment to the WRC by revealing plans to construct a new WRC development centre near its team workshop in Jyvaskyla.
When asked by Autosport if this is a sign that Toyota plans to be in the WRC for the foreseeable future, Toyoda, who acted as interim WRC team principal in Finland, said: “It is fine that you take it as a long-term [WRC] commitment from Toyota.
“I think if you look at the past with Toyota there was a time when the decision to participate in motorsports was made just from a marketing needs perspective.
“We are a company that has history where we were in WRC and then at one point the company made a decision that we should focus on Formula 1 and we withdrew from WRC. And then after 17 years of being absent after I became president, I said I wanted our return to the WRC approved and that is how we came back.
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
“There is two reasons why I wanted to come back to WRC. The first is we wanted to be able to come back and participate so that we can use this experience to make even better cars and also the second is for human resource development.
“If we lose the two we are going to lose our raison d'etre as a company that is why I can say that this commitment to WRC is going to be a long-term commitment by Toyota.”
Toyoda, who is a passionate rally fan, is pushing for the competition to grow beyond Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport in the WRC.
“I think competition is what is needed for motorsport, but the more participants the better and that is why I’m trying to use every opportunity I have to invite people to please join us, so we have good competition,” Toyoda added.
“When we look at WRC it is Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport, I want more.”
Related video
WRC set for 13-round 2024 calendar, Saudi Arabia to miss out
WRC Finland: Five things you may have missed
Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium
Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium
Rovanpera surprised by “stupid” WRC Rally Finland crash
Rovanpera surprised by “stupid” WRC Rally Finland crash Rovanpera surprised by “stupid” WRC Rally Finland crash
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger
Latest news
Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season
Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season
Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.