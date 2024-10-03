All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC

Toyota encouraged for future after Pajari’s WRC Chile drive

The Japanese brand is keen to see more of Pajari at WRC’s top level next year

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sami Pajari remains part of Toyota's discussions regarding its 2025 World Rally Championship driver plans after the Finn impressed management at Rally Chile.

Pajari was handed a surprise second career Rally1 outing with the Japanese brand at last weekend's gravel round in South America in place of regular driver Takamoto Katsuta, who will rejoin the team at this month's Central European Rally.

Competing in challenging weather conditions on a rally new to Pajari, the Finn enjoyed a trouble-free drive, running as high as fourth on Friday before eventually finishing the 16-stage rally in sixth overall.

The result followed his run to an impressive fourth on his Rally1 debut with Toyota in Finland in August.

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala declared Pajari's display as the "perfect result" given the circumstances he faced.

"He did what we wanted him to do," said Latvala. "We couldn't ask for more.

"We wanted him to have a consistent run and we can see that there is speed.

"He said himself that he could do more, but I told him that we just wanted him to get more kilometres and get more comfortable in the car.

Sami Pajari, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sami Pajari, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"There are going to be more steps to climb in the future. What we have seen, I would be very encouraged to see him driving more events next year.

"There are some discussions but no decisions."

Latvala told Autosport after Finland that the 22-year-old was among the team's drive options for 2025 as Toyota continues to forge its driver line-up for next year.

Speaking after the Acropolis Rally, Latvala stated that Toyota needs at least three full-time drivers to lead its attack next year.

It is anticipated that Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans will lead the team on a full-time basis.

Part-time driver Sebastien Ogier has hinted that he is open to a reduced partial campaign next year, while the team has shown continued support to Katsuta, who has been part of the squad since 2020.

Reflecting on his drive in Chile, Pajari felt there was plenty learned from his outing for the future.

"I was not expecting to be here but it was really nice opportunity so I'm super grateful to the team for once again making this possible," he said.

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"There was still a lot of positives from this rally, like I was really clean and there was some really tricky conditions out there.

"I had some really good stage times and on Friday the pace was really nice, but on the other two days it was about learning and surviving."

Pajari is set for another Rally1 outing with Toyota at the Central European Rally, which was announced in conjunction with the news that he would drive in Chile.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight
Next article WRC rising star has “zero idea” over future after Rally1 outings

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC rising star has “zero idea” over future after Rally1 outings

WRC rising star has “zero idea” over future after Rally1 outings

WRC
Rally Chile
WRC rising star has “zero idea” over future after Rally1 outings
Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight

Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight

WRC
Rally Chile
Tanak: Neuville is “not safe yet” in WRC title fight
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Chile
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
More from
Sami Pajari
No pressure on Pajari after surprise Toyota Rally1 call-up for WRC Chile

No pressure on Pajari after surprise Toyota Rally1 call-up for WRC Chile

WRC
Rally Chile
No pressure on Pajari after surprise Toyota Rally1 call-up for WRC Chile
Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025

Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025

WRC
Rally Greece
Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025
Pajari to replace Katsuta in Chile as Toyota hands protege another Rally1 drive

Pajari to replace Katsuta in Chile as Toyota hands protege another Rally1 drive

WRC
Rally Chile
Pajari to replace Katsuta in Chile as Toyota hands protege another Rally1 drive
Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Toyota "back in the fight" for WRC title after Chile domination

Toyota "back in the fight" for WRC title after Chile domination

WRC
Rally Chile
Toyota "back in the fight" for WRC title after Chile domination
Evans rues unfortunate WRC Chile “double whammy”

Evans rues unfortunate WRC Chile “double whammy”

WRC
Rally Chile
Evans rues unfortunate WRC Chile “double whammy”
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

Singapore GP steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s FIA swearing penalty

Singapore GP steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s FIA swearing penalty

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Singapore GP steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s FIA swearing penalty
Singapore Grand Prix rights owner charged in former transport minister gifts case

Singapore Grand Prix rights owner charged in former transport minister gifts case

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Singapore Grand Prix rights owner charged in former transport minister gifts case
Why Vila Real and Salzburg are missing from the 2025 DTM calendar

Why Vila Real and Salzburg are missing from the 2025 DTM calendar

DTM DTM
Why Vila Real and Salzburg are missing from the 2025 DTM calendar
Marko: Red Bull will consider its juniors, not Russell, for the future

Marko: Red Bull will consider its juniors, not Russell, for the future

F1 Formula 1
Marko: Red Bull will consider its juniors, not Russell, for the future

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Plus
Plus
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe