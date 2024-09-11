Pajari to replace Katsuta in Chile as Toyota hands protege another Rally1 drive

Toyota has elected to replace Takamoto Katsuta with protege Sami Pajari for the next round of the World Rally Championship in Chile later this month.

This is part of a decision to hand Finnish duo Pajari and co-driver Enni Malkonen a further two WRC Rally1 outings in Chile and at the following Central European Rally after impressing to finish fourth on their top-flight debut in Finland last month.

Pajari will now join Kalle Rovanpera, Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans in Chile from 26-29 September.

As a result, full-time driver Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston are set to rejoin the Toyota squad for the Central European Rally and the season finale in Japan.

The decision arrives after a difficult run of rallies that has included carries in Finland and last week’s Acropolis Rally where he was sitting in second before a mistake on stage three.

When speaking to Autosport at the end of the Acropolis Rally, Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala stated that there was a 50/50 chance Pajari, who finished fourth overall in Greece while winning the WRC2 class, would receive another Rally1 outing this year.

“After the great performance that Sami Pajari showed at Rally Finland, we wanted to see more of what he can do in a Rally1 car," said Latvala.

“The main goal in Finland was to gain experience, but he already demonstrated his high potential. In Greece too, he again showed the high level he’s been driving at with the GR Yaris Rally2 car.

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Printsport Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"As we look to invest further in talented young drivers for the future, it’s important to learn more about Sami’s abilities, firstly on some different gravel roads on the other side of the world in Chile, and then on asphalt in Central Europe.

“He will be driving a fourth car, so there is no pressure upon him to contribute towards the championship. For us it’s more about investing in the future and gaining that experience.

“For Taka, it has been a tough season, but he has the full support of the team and everybody knows that he has the speed.

“With this break, he has a chance to reset and recharge ready for the last two events which will be important – especially Rally Japan of course, where we hope he can be fighting for the podium places again.”

Pajari added: “It is amazing to have this chance to drive the GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid on two more events this season.

“It feels really nice to know that TGR-WRT is putting this trust in me. Rally Finland was like a dream come true for me, and after that of course I just wanted to drive a Rally1 car more and more, but I could not have expected that the opportunity would come again so soon.

“I’m really looking forward to Rally Chile, with some nice gravel roads that are mostly flowing and high-speed, so a bit similar to Finland. Central Europe can be even more demanding given how wet and muddy we saw it can be last year.

“For my first time in a Rally1 car on asphalt on such a rally, it could be quite a challenge but it’s one that I’m really happy to face, of course.”

Katsuta has since posted on social media reacting to the news that he will sit out the Chile event.

"I and Aaron will not drive Rally Chile. We will have a short break from competition after an intense summer that maybe didn't go as planned, can help me reset and come back stronger for CER and Rally Japan," read a post from Katsuta.

"Of course it is tough and I am really disappointed with myself, but the team is supporting me to find again the good feeling. Sami and Enni are really great and I wish them all the best for the rally. Good luck for Sami and Enni."