Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

Ott Tanak believes his Hyundai team can do a lot more to improve its 2022 World Rally Championship challenger despite scoring a surprise third win of the season in Belgium.

Tom Howard
By:
Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

The 2019 world champion claimed back-to-back WRC victories for the first time since his championship-winning season after fending off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans in an attritional Ypres Rally.

Tanak’s win arrived two weeks after scoring an against the odds triumph in Finland, but the Estonian admitted it was a “big surprise” to win on tarmac in Belgium.

The rally wasn’t without its problems as Tanak suffered from a transmission issue on Saturday, before inheriting the rally lead when team-mate Thierry Neuville crashed out on Saturday evening.

Asked if he could have imagined a win before the start of the rally, he said: "No, not really because our pre-event test was not really great so we didn't have a great confidence before the rally but during the rally we were able to pull it together.

“A lot of things were happening around us with other people and we kept it together. It was not coming by pure performance you know, it was quite a job."

Despite the win Tanak still believes the i20 N is behind Toyota on outright pace and has not been entirely happy with the performance progress with the i20 N this year.

"We could do a lot more, it's still clearly a very difficult situation in the team and what is happening so we could do a lot more but it just takes some time," he added.

"There is potential [in the car] and I try to prove it to the team that we could do actually great things if we start doing the right things."

Ott Tanak, Hyundai World Rally Team

Ott Tanak, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai has faced a series of reliability and performance challenges with its 2022 car this season, which stem from the Korean marque’s late commitment to the Rally1 hybrid rules.

The team has also been operating without team principal following the shock departure of Andrea Adamo in December last year, which has led to former powertrain manager Julien Moncet acting as the squad’s figurehead, in a deputy team director role.

While the team is yet to formally announce a new team principal, Tanak says Moncet is not his preferred candidate for the position.

“He [Julien] is a great guy doing the engine, he's been always an engine guy and obviously Hyundai has a great engine so that's what he should be doing in my opinion," he added.

“The rest, it's up to the management to work out how we could continue. The potential in the car is huge, they've done a great job first designing it but now to put it together it needs another good effort, but it needs a team effort, all together and that's what we are working for.”

shares
comments

Related video

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium
Previous article

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium Rally Belgium
WRC

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Ott Tanak More
Ott Tanak
Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win Rally Finland
WRC

Hyundai cautiously optimistic after shock Finland WRC win

WRC Finland: Tanak sees off Rovanpera to claim remarkable win Rally Finland
WRC

WRC Finland: Tanak sees off Rovanpera to claim remarkable win

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
Solberg reveals unusual mental reset after WRC Finland shunt
WRC

Solberg reveals unusual mental reset after WRC Finland shunt

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat Rally Belgium
WRC

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Latest news

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

Ott Tanak believes his Hyundai team can do a lot more to improve its 2022 World Rally Championship challenger despite scoring a surprise third win of the season in Belgium.

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium
WRC WRC

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium

M-Sport is set for a thorough debrief next week to understand if changes are required to arrest its poor World Rally Championship form after a disastrous Ypres Rally Belgium.

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak held his nerve to fend off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans to claim his third World Rally Championship win of the season at Ypres Rally Belgium.

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak witnessed his Ypres Rally Belgium lead reduce following a charge from Toyota’s Elfyn Evans on Sunday morning.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.