Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure
WRC / Rally Greece News

Solberg unharmed after WRC Rally Finland recce accident

By:

Oliver Solberg has emerged unscathed from a recce accident in preparation for this weekend’s return of Rally Finland to the World Rally Championship.

Solberg unharmed after WRC Rally Finland recce accident

The WRC2 driver confirmed on social media that he and new co-driver Craig Drew had been involved in an accident while on recce in one of the rally's stages on Thursday.

Details of the accident remain unclear but the Hyundai driver confirmed on Twitter that nobody was hurt in the accident.

The pair have switched to a spare recce car to continue making pacenotes to ready themselves for the rally start on Friday.

“As I mentioned earlier, it's been an eventful day for us - but thankfully nobody was hurt in the accident on today’s recce,” read a post on Solberg’s Twitter.

“We switched to a spare recce car, and carried on making the notes - and now look forward to the start of the rally tomorrow!”

The event is the first time Solberg has worked with Drew, who has been drafted in to fill the co-driver seat, after Solberg and navigator Aaron Johnston parted ways earlier this month following a three-year partnership.

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai NG i20

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai NG i20

Photo by: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport

Johnston has since been snapped up by Toyota to partner Takamoto Katsuta this weekend with regular co-driver Daniel Barritt unfit due to an injury that forced the duo to retire from July’s Rally Estonia.

Keaton Williams filled in for Barritt at the Ypres Rally in August but was forced to abandon plans to contest the Acropolis Rally earlier this month due to personal reasons, leaving Katsuta on the sidelines.

Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala says the team is yet to make a call as to who will partner for Katsuta for the final two rounds of the championship in Spain and Monza.

“It is a one-off and that is what we have decided,” said Latvala when asked about Katsuta’s co-driver situation.

“We will see how they feel in the car and then we will see for the last few events.

“The most important thing now is Taka can have a rally and enjoy the driving again as it has been a difficult time for him not being able to start in Greece and then retirement in Belgium and Estonia.

“We just wish that he can be relaxed and have a good feeling and concentrate for the race.”

Rally Finland is set to begin on Friday with six special stages.

shares
comments

Related video

Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure

Previous article

Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

8 h
2
Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

3 h
3
Formula 1

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more

5 h
4
Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

5 h
5
FIA F2

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

8 h
Latest news
Solberg unharmed after WRC Rally Finland recce accident
WRC

Solberg unharmed after WRC Rally Finland recce accident

59m
Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure
WRC

Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure

4 h
Hyundai needs to "throw everything in" to challenge Toyota - Tanak
WRC

Hyundai needs to "throw everything in" to challenge Toyota - Tanak

7 h
Breen expects "concrete" 2022 WRC future update in coming weeks
WRC

Breen expects "concrete" 2022 WRC future update in coming weeks

22 h
Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Rally Finland
WRC

Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Rally Finland

Sep 23, 2021
Latest videos
Secto Automotive Rally Finland Trailer 00:59
WRC
Sep 27, 2021

Secto Automotive Rally Finland Trailer

WRC: Rally1 Test 01:20
WRC
Sep 8, 2021

WRC: Rally1 Test

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure
WRC

Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure

Hyundai needs to "throw everything in" to challenge Toyota - Tanak
WRC

Hyundai needs to "throw everything in" to challenge Toyota - Tanak

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus
FIA F2

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Oliver Solberg More
Oliver Solberg
Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation
WRC

Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

F1 confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant? Plus

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains Plus

How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021

Latest news

Solberg unharmed after WRC Rally Finland recce accident
WRC WRC

Solberg unharmed after WRC Rally Finland recce accident

Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure
WRC WRC

Latvala expects Rovanpera to stay cool under home WRC rally pressure

Hyundai needs to "throw everything in" to challenge Toyota - Tanak
WRC WRC

Hyundai needs to "throw everything in" to challenge Toyota - Tanak

Breen expects "concrete" 2022 WRC future update in coming weeks
WRC WRC

Breen expects "concrete" 2022 WRC future update in coming weeks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.