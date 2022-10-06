Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement Next / Autosport Podcast: How Rovanpera became WRC's youngest champion
WRC News

Solberg to leave Hyundai at the end of 2022 WRC season

Oliver Solberg will leave Hyundai Motorsport at the end of the 2022 World Rally Championship, the team has announced.

Tom Howard
By:
Solberg to leave Hyundai at the end of 2022 WRC season

Solberg, the son of 2003 world champion Petter, started his association with Hyundai in 2021 when he initially signed a two-year deal, with the Swede set to contest a full WRC2 programme.

However, Solberg was unexpectedly offered a full WRC debut behind the wheel of the I20 WRC at Arctic Rally Finland, which resulted in a seventh-place finish. Outings in Kenya, Spain and the season-ending Rally Monza followed.

For 2022 Solberg made a step up to the WRC, sharing the third entry with Dani Sordo. Solberg has contested eight events so far this season, recording a career-best result of fourth at Ypres Rally Belgium in August.

He followed up with a fifth at Rally New Zealand last weekend which is set to be his last Rally1 outing with the team. Sordo is set to take over the car for the final two rounds in Spain later this month, and then Japan in November, where Solberg is due to attend to complete the recce.

Speaking to Autosport prior to Rally New Zealand, the 21-year-old had been hopeful of remaining with the team next year, before today's announcement.

However, Hyundai has elected to field a more experienced driver line-up for 2023 for its three cars, resulting in Solberg's exit.

"Obviously I'm disappointed about the situation, but I have to respect the team's decision and its new plan to go ahead with three cars and only experienced drivers in its driver line-up," said Solberg.

"It's been very nice of them to have been open with me during this process. I know it wasn't an easy call for them to make since the plan has changed.

"I remain grateful for this first opportunity that they have offered me in the WRC. We knew that this season would be one of learning, of which we have done a lot, and it will undoubtedly be valuable experience for me in the next stage of my career.

"I will remain committed in my duties to the team for the rest of the year and send my thanks to everyone at Alzenau and on the rallies for their support. We will be ending this chapter on good terms, and I'll always wish them well."

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet added: "Oliver has been a great asset to our team this season, showing himself to be resilient and eager to learn.

"However, we have seen the benefits of having an experienced and consistent crew at the wheel of our car. This will be our focus for our 2023 line-up.

"Oliver will remain with us until the end of the year, joining for the pre-event recce in Japan, as well as other activities.

"We wish him the very best for the future. In the World Rally Championship, you never know when paths may cross again. We end this particular phase of the relationship on good terms and know that Oliver will find the right next step for his career."

Read Also:

The make-up of Hyundai's 2023 driver line-up remains unclear at this stage with both Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak contracted for next year.

However, Tanak has hinted that he could leave the team at the end of the year, and even step away from the WRC completely next season.

According to Autosport's Italian sister publication, Andreas Mikkelsen has emerged as a likely candidate to join the team next year having previously driven for Hyundai from 2017-2019.

The Norwegian has been competing in WRC2 since losing his top-flight seat with Hyundai at the end of 2019.

shares
comments

Related video

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement
Previous article

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement
Next article

Autosport Podcast: How Rovanpera became WRC's youngest champion

Autosport Podcast: How Rovanpera became WRC's youngest champion
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus
WRC

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement Rally New Zealand
WRC

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023
WRC

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023

Latest news

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar competition in 2023, as he joins AJ Foyt Racing to drive the #14 car.

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week

Pierre Gasly says his karaoke session with AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Tokyo on Tuesday was a highlight of his week.

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Both McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren SP’s newly promoted racing director Gavin Ward believe the team made progress relative to rivals in 2022 despite a slip in the standings, and are open-minded regarding a fourth car.

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

It's another week and another place gained in Autosport's National Driver Rankings for David Drinkwater as he closes on the summit of the leaderboard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
12 h
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.