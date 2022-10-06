Autosport Podcast: How Rovanpera became WRC's youngest champion

The Finn secured his historic maiden WRC crown with a stunning victory at Rally New Zealand last weekend, capping a dominant campaign by taking the title with two rounds to spare.

Rovanpera breaks the mould as the WRC's youngest world champion and it could be the start of a new dominant era.

To discuss how Rovanpera stormed to the title, what similarities he holds with previous champions and what the future has in store, podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport’s Tom Howard to analyse Rovanpera’s 2022 WRC title triumph.