Solberg reveals Skoda WRC2 programme for 2023

The son of 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg had been in talks with M-Sport to secure a Rally1 drive, but was also working on a WRC2 programme as a back up option, after being dropped from Hyundai’s Rally1 squad at the end of this season.

Solberg’s WRC2 plans had initially revolved around driving a Volkswagen Polo but this week the Swede was seen testing the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The 21-year-old has now confirmed that he will join the top Toksport outfit, where he will drive a Fabia throughout 2023, which will be backed by long time sponsors Monster Energy.

“I’m really excited about next season,” ssaid Solberg, who will continue to be partnered by co-driver Elliott Edmondson.

“Working with Toksport, it’s a great way to continue our journey. Everybody knows how competitive WRC2 is and it’s fantastic to be in there battling with so many great drivers and cars.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m also super-proud to be wearing Monster Energy colours again. These guys have been with me and my family for such a long time – it feels like they’re part of our family!

“The new Fabia RS Rally2 is the car everybody has been talking about. I tested it for the first time in France earlier this week and was really impressed. Straight away I could feel comfortable with the car and confident in the feedback.

“I was also really happy with Toksport. Serkan [Duru, team principal] and the rest of the guys are so professional – it’s the same like working with a factory team. Nothing was a problem for them; competing with them in 2023 is going to be great.”

Solberg will kick off his year at next month’s WRC season opener in Monte Carlo from 19-22 January, which he will use as a test, before Rally Sweden, his first points scoring round.

“Monte is always a big, big challenge,” Solberg added.

“You never know what you’re going to get with the weather and, really, anything can happen on this event. I will use this rally to understand more about the car and the team, but for me the points are going to be counted from the next round in Sweden.”