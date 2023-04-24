Subscribe
Previous / How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
WRC News

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Sardinia has emerged as a strong contender to become the next round of Sebastien Ogier’s partial World Rally Championship campaign for Toyota.

Tom Howard
By:
Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Ogier is contesting a part-time campaign for the second consecutive season after bowing out as a full-time driver to spend more time with his family following his eighth world title in 2021.

The 39-year-old competed in six rallies last year and has already participated in three events this season, winning rounds in Monte Carlo and Mexico to lead the championship.

Last weekend Ogier finished fifth in his third outing in Croatia to remain the championship leader, albeit tied on points with Toyota team-mate and Croatia winner Elfyn Evans.

Ogier will miss the next round in Portugal next month, but it appears the following round in Sardinia (1-4 June) is an option for him.

"I don’t know what the plan is for the team to announce that [my next round], but there is a strong chance to see me there,” the Frenchman told Autosport when asked if Sardinia could be his next WRC round.

Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala added “As [Sebastien] mentioned, there is a possibility for Sardinia so we are looking to that now that could be the event he will be driving.”

Reflecting on the weekend, Ogier felt he didn’t receive the rewards his pace deserved in Croatia after setting seven fastest stage times.

Starting first on the road, Ogier led the rally after winning the opening stage before being forced to change a wheel after hitting a pothole on stage 2. The stoppage cost him more than minute, before he was handed a further one minute penalty for a safety belt infringement in the aftermath of the wheel change.

Ogier then found himself in a duel with world champion team-mate Kalle Rovanpera for fourth, but ultimately lost out to the Finn by 9.7s.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I have a feeling this weekend that my efforts were not really rewarded, but that’s okay. It is sometimes like this in motorsport,” he added.

“Today we didn’t have the pace to fight Kalle and well done to him, because he drove well.

“Obviously this first stage [on Sunday] he ran last year in the test did of course not help us.

Read Also:

“It would have required a lot of risk to try to match his pace in the first pass of stage 17, we had it on the second pass but not on the first one.

“The Power Stage was chaotic for us as I tried something with my tyre choice which didn’t work out.

“I had massive understeer and many moments, much more than I usually have, so I was glad to cross the finish line.”

shares
comments

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

WRC
Rally Portugal

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen

Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen

WRC
Rally Croatia

Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen Neuville dedicates maximum attack WRC Power Stage win to Breen

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
Toyota confident of rough gravel improvements for Mexico WRC round

Toyota confident of rough gravel improvements for Mexico WRC round

WRC
Rally Mexico

Toyota confident of rough gravel improvements for Mexico WRC round Toyota confident of rough gravel improvements for Mexico WRC round

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota picks only two cars for WRC Rally Croatia points in Breen honour

Toyota picks only two cars for WRC Rally Croatia points in Breen honour

WRC
Rally Croatia

Toyota picks only two cars for WRC Rally Croatia points in Breen honour Toyota picks only two cars for WRC Rally Croatia points in Breen honour

Toyota expecting closer WEC fight at Portimao with Ferrari its "biggest threat"

Toyota expecting closer WEC fight at Portimao with Ferrari its "biggest threat"

WEC
Portimao

Toyota expecting closer WEC fight at Portimao with Ferrari its "biggest threat" Toyota expecting closer WEC fight at Portimao with Ferrari its "biggest threat"

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Plus
Plus
WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Latest news

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

MISC General

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

WRC WRC

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

FE Formula E
Berlin Rookie Test

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

F1 Formula 1

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe