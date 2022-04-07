Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Solberg: WRC podium is possible after confidence boosting Sweden Next / Gravel Notes Podcast: Assessing the WRC's future
WRC News

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test

Toyota will conduct the first in-season World Rally Championship Pirelli tyre test in Croatia this week.

Tom Howard
By:
The Japanese team has been nominated randomly by the FIA to carry out the three-day test on Croatia's asphalt roads with championship leader Kalle Rovanpera set to complete the mileage.

This is the first of three Pirelli in-season tests with the remaining outings to be carried out by M-Sport Ford and Hyundai Motorsport.

Pirelli will use the test to develop its hard compound asphalt tyre with Rovanpera expected to log 200 kilometres of running in his GR Yaris, beginning on Thursday.

The Italian manufacturer has been required to alter the construction of its tyres for 2022 following the introduction of heavier cars as per the new Rally1 hybrid regulations.

"The objective of the test in Croatia is to check how to evolve the hard tyre in line with the development of the new hybrid cars, which are heavier and more powerful than the previous generation, and so potentially more demanding on tyres," said Pirelli's Rally Activity Manager Terenzio Testoni.

 

"To understand this we will be testing the new tyres with the help of Toyota's engineers and of course Kalle, who has already shown himself to be an excellent test driver in the past."

The tyre test follows a host of pre-event tests in Croatia this week as WRC teams gear up for Rally Croatia, which will host the third round of the championship from 21-24 April.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans joined Rovanpera for a pre-event test earlier this week, while Esapekka Lappi and Takamoto Katsuta are set to join the team today and tomorrow.

Aside from testing, it was confirmed Evans will attend July's McRae Rally Challenge event at Knockhill in July, where he will drive a selection of classic Toyota rally cars.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The second running of the McRae Rally Challenge will celebrate the famous McRae rally family dynasty. Evans will be in action alongside his 1996 British Rally Championship [BRC] winning father Gwyndaf, who will pilot a Mk2 Ford Escort in the stage rally at the meeting, and will be reunited with the MG ZR he drove in BRC from 2002-2003.

M-Sport were also in action in Croatia this week with Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith, Adrien Fourmaux and Pierre-Louis Loubet each enjoying a day's running in the Puma.

Hyundai Motorsport concluded its pre-event test on Monday with Oliver Solberg following outings for Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak.

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
