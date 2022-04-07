Tickets Subscribe
This year the World Rally Championship introduced new hybrid Rally1 regulations but the FIA is already working on the next set of regulations set to come into force in 2025.

Gravel Notes Podcast: Assessing the WRC's future

Under the new Rally1 ruleset top tier rallying has embraced electrification for the first time through the creation of all-new hybrid powered WRC cars.

Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford have all committed to the Rally1 rules for the next three years, competing with bespoke cars that all feature a control 100kW hybrid unit.

However, the FIA says rallying cannot afford to sit still and is already assessing the WRC’s next move for its 2025 rule cycle.

Leading the charge to steer the WRC into the future is newly installed FIA Rally Director Andrew Wheatley, who has stepped up from the role of WRC category manager, taking over the position vacated by former Citroen WRC boss Yves Matton.

Wheatley is a rally veteran having worked across Belgian and Polish national championships before a long spell at M-Sport in the early 2000’s.

In the latest episode of Gravel Notes, Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard sat down with Wheatley to discuss the future direction for the WRC.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
