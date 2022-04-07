Gravel Notes Podcast: Assessing the WRC's future

Under the new Rally1 ruleset top tier rallying has embraced electrification for the first time through the creation of all-new hybrid powered WRC cars.

Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford have all committed to the Rally1 rules for the next three years, competing with bespoke cars that all feature a control 100kW hybrid unit.

However, the FIA says rallying cannot afford to sit still and is already assessing the WRC’s next move for its 2025 rule cycle.

Leading the charge to steer the WRC into the future is newly installed FIA Rally Director Andrew Wheatley, who has stepped up from the role of WRC category manager, taking over the position vacated by former Citroen WRC boss Yves Matton.

Wheatley is a rally veteran having worked across Belgian and Polish national championships before a long spell at M-Sport in the early 2000’s.

In the latest episode of Gravel Notes, Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard sat down with Wheatley to discuss the future direction for the WRC.