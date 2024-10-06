All Series
WRC Rally Chile

Rovanpera "recharged" and ready for 2025 WRC full-time return

The two-time world champion is already thinking about his full-time return to rallying next year

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanpera says he feels “recharged” and ready to make a full-time return to the World Rally Championship next year after exploring his motorsport horizons this season.

The two-time World Rally champion made a surprise decision to conduct a part-time WRC campaign this year, stating a desire to scale back temporarily following his second consecutive world title last year.

The factory Toyota driver has however remained a key part of the Japanese brand’s WRC effort this season, contributing four wins from his seven starts to date in Kenya, Poland, Latvia and Chile which has already exceeded his tally en-route to last year's world title.

Away from the stages, the 24-year-old has made the most of his free time by taking in a several extra curricular motorsport activities including drifting and a successful move into circuit racing. Competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux series has yielded wins at Imola and the Red Bull Ring.

When Rovanpera made his decision to go part-time this year, he maintained that he would return to the WRC on a full-time basis for 2025 with Toyota.

Speaking to Autosport at Monza, where he is competing in a one-off appearance in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italy, Rovanpera says he is prepared to face an expanded 14-round season next year.

“I think my batteries have recharged, yes,” Rovanpera said.

“I am ready to come back and race a full season, even though it will be even longer and harder.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

While Rovanpera is ready to make a full-time return to rallying, he is keen do to more circuit racing in the future.

“As far as plans for 2025 are concerned, for sure I will do the whole season with Toyota in the WRC. I will come back to do the whole season,” he added.

“After that, I don't know anything yet about a possible track program. I would certainly still like to race on the track.”

Rovanpera’s outing in Monza this weekend comes off the back of winning the WRC’s visit to Chile last weekend, which has helped Toyota reignite its manufacturers’ title tilt by reducing Hyundai’s lead to 17 points with two rounds remaining.

Toyota will be without Rovanpera for the penultimate round of the season at the Central European Rally (17-20 October).

The team will field four entries for Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta, Sebastien Ogier and Sami Pajari.

Rovanpera will however confirmed that he will contest the year's Killarney Historic Rally in Ireland (30 November), where he will be trading in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for a rear-wheel-drive Toyota Starlet.

Additional reporting by Gianluca Marchese and Giacomo Rauli

