Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Spain: Ogier strengthens victory bid, Rovanpera falls away Next / WRC Spain: Neuville eats into Ogier lead while drain cover causes drama
WRC / Rally Spain News

Rovanpera explains reasons behind “big mess” on WRC Spain startline

Kalle Rovanpera says a technical issue caused a “big mess” during Stage 14 which cost the new world rally champion valuable time in his fight for victory at Rally Spain.

Tom Howard
By:
Rovanpera explains reasons behind “big mess” on WRC Spain startline

The Toyota driver was chasing team-mate and rally leader Sebastien Ogier but fell away from the lead battle after losing 10.3s on Saturday’s penultimate El Montmell stage (24.18km).

A significant portion of the time loss was attributed to an unusual startline issue, which severely dented his victory hopes.

Rovanpera then lost second overall to Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville on the day’s final stage, and will now head into tomorrow’s final day 22.1s adrift of leader Ogier in third.

Speaking in the end of day media zone, Rovanpera explained that some settings connected to the hybrid system on his GR Yaris were wrong at the start of Stage 14, which triggered a frantic effort to fix the issue.

“There was some sittings on the car which went wrong on the startline and I couldn’t get them right, so we were losing time with the hybrid system,” said Rovanpera.

“It was a big mess inside the cockpit as we tried to fix it on the stage, and I also think I overheated the brakes on the warm up, so on the last downhill section I lost the brakes a bit.”

Toyota technical director Tom Fowler says the team are investigating the problem he described as a “minor glitch”, which should be rectified heading into Sunday.

“The guys are analysing the data as we speak and we are quite sure it is just a minor glitch,” said Fowler.

“Of course the car was working with relatively high performance during the stage, it was just missing a few seconds compared to everyone else. It is nothing major and it will be ready for tomorrow.”

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Despite the issue, Toyota still remains on course to secure back-to-back WRC manufacturers’ titles, with Ogier leading the rally and Rovanpera sitting third.

“The manufacturers title is obviously a huge goal for us and really important, but also it is really nice to see what Seb is doing here,” Fowler added.

“He has had some difficult rallies this year. To see him come here and be a new Ogier for us, he is looking really strong and is really motivated on this rally, and that is great for the team.

“Seb knows what he needs to do and we have a couple of cars in back up positions. We just want to see a nice race between our drivers and with Thierry in the mix as well.”

Reflecting on a day that cemented the rally lead, Ogier declared his Saturday as “very enjoyable”, but believes there is plenty of work ahead before the eight-time world champion can celebrate a first WRC win since Rally Monza last November.

“I am delighted, for sure it has been a very enjoyable day for us,” said Ogier.

“We had good fun in the car and the time was following, so it is what you dream for when you come to a rally, to be as fast as that.

“I think this year in the appearances I have had I have been quite unlucky. In Monte, I did the job but didn’t quite finish it unfortunately. Portugal I had a puncture and Kenya we were in the lead and I had a puncture, and New Zealand was a good result in second.

“Honestly, so far I am happy with my season, but of course it would be nice to finally clinch a win. We are in a good position, but for sure there are still some kilometres to go.”

shares
comments
WRC Spain: Ogier strengthens victory bid, Rovanpera falls away
Previous article

WRC Spain: Ogier strengthens victory bid, Rovanpera falls away
Next article

WRC Spain: Neuville eats into Ogier lead while drain cover causes drama

WRC Spain: Neuville eats into Ogier lead while drain cover causes drama
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep Rally Spain
WRC

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep

WRC Spain: Ogier clinches victory, Toyota seals manufacturers’ title Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Spain: Ogier clinches victory, Toyota seals manufacturers’ title

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus
WRC

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

Kalle Rovanperä More
Kalle Rovanperä
Autosport Podcast: How Rovanpera became WRC's youngest champion Rally New Zealand
WRC

Autosport Podcast: How Rovanpera became WRC's youngest champion

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion Rally New Zealand
WRC

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Rally Finland Plus
WRC

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash Rally New Zealand
WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus
WRC

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Latest news

F1 drivers postpone talks over Suzuka crane incident to Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers postpone talks over Suzuka crane incident to Mexico

Discussions between Formula 1 drivers and the FIA over the findings of the governing body’s investigation into the recent Suzuka safety issues have been postponed until next week’s Mexico race.

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep
WRC WRC

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has hailed his team’s collective desire for success after witnessing the marque claim its sixth WRC manufacturers’ title.

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Esteban Ocon will start Sunday's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking a fresh engine, while Yuki Tsunoda will serve a gearbox penalty.

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.