WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master
WRC News

Rovanpera dominance won't change Evans' WRC approach

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans says Kalle Rovanpera’s domination of the World Rally Championship won’t change his own approach to events.

Tom Howard
By:
Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach

The championship runner-up for the past two seasons finished second behind Toyota team-mate for the third time in the last four WRC rounds at Rally Estonia last Sunday.

Evans had led the runaway WRC points leader until heavy rain arrived in Friday’s final stage. The Welshman admitted he had no answer to Rovanpera’s pace on Saturday, before ultimately finishing 1m00.9s adrift of his stablemate, who sealed a fifth win from seven WRC rounds.

The result elevated Evans to third in the championship albeit 96 points behind Rovanpera with six events remaining.

Reflecting on Rovanpera’s form, the 33-year-old says his rival’s pace won’t affect the way he tackles upcoming rallies.

"You can never be fully happy when you finish second," said Evans.

"It’s not been an easy season up to this point of course, it’s good points again but like I mentioned, a tale of two halves. Happy to at least be on the podium again, disappointed not to be more competitive.

"More or less the [conditions were the] same for everyone, or let’s say, at least the conditions were changing for everyone.

"At the end of the day, we have to try and adapt, it was tricky out there in certain sections during the weekend.

"It was already a pretty long reach [in the championship] and it just got longer. Like I mentioned already, it doesn’t change our approach, we go to every rally to give our best and of course the team as well."

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The WRC will head to Finland next month, the scene of arguably Evans’ most impressive victory of his career to date, when he became only the second Briton to win the WRC classic last year.

Evans says he’s already looking forward to the opportunity to tackle the iconic gravel roads that he tamed 12 months ago.

“Pretty keen, let’s wait and see how it goes.” he added, when asked if he was keen to defeat Rovanpera on his rival’s home soil.

“It’s always a great event. You always can enjoy it so much and it’s always my favourite event, if not the favourite, on the calendar.”

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master
WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master
Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach
WRC WRC

Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans says Kalle Rovanpera’s domination of the World Rally Championship won’t change his own approach to events.

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a rain master

Estonia once again proved why it deserves a place on the World Rally Championship calendar as the small Baltic nation put on an impressive show in only its third appearance in the WRC. Autosport reviews the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak from a wet Rally Estonia.

Hyundai to review fundamental issues with i20 N WRC car
WRC WRC

Hyundai to review fundamental issues with i20 N WRC car

Hyundai Motorsport will conduct a review of the basic elements of its i20 N as it bids to improve its World Rally Championship challenger.

Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Estonia Review
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Estonia Review

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera moved a step closer to securing a record-breaking World Rally Championship title after delivering a stunning performance to win Rally Estonia.

