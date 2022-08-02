Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally Next / WRC Rally Finland: Everything you need to know
WRC / Rally Finland News

Rovanpera “doesn’t have anything to prove” at WRC Rally Finland

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera says he isn’t feeling the pressure of an expectant home crowd and believes he doesn’t have anything to prove at Rally Finland this weekend.

Tom Howard
By:
Rovanpera “doesn’t have anything to prove” at WRC Rally Finland

The Toyota driver is likely to face a weight of expectation on his shoulders to deliver hoards of Finnish rally fans a first home win since team-mate Esapekka Lappi’s triumph in 2017.

Rovanpera will head into his home event as the favourite after a stunning run of five wins from seven WRC events to date this year, having tasted victory in Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Kenya and Estonia.

The 21-year-old’s domination of the championship has resulted in a commanding 83-point lead over nearest rival Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

Although eager to score a victory on home soil to add to his glittering run of form, Rovanpera says he is is treating the event like any other.

The Finn is also well aware how tough Finland’s gravel roads can be after crashing out of last year’s event when sitting in fourth position.

“Rally Finland is of course a very special event for us, but I try to treat it and enjoy it just like any other,” said Rovanpera.

“I don’t feel so much pressure, because after our wins this year I don’t think we have anything to prove. 

“Of course, we will have great support from the fans and I would like to try and win it for them if we can. 

“Last year it was not so easy for us so we will try to do a better job this time. 

“We just need to prepare a bit better in the test to make sure we have a good set-up and feel comfortable, and then I think we can be fast and really enjoy the weekend.”

Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti-Latvala has been impressed by the way his young charge has handled pressure this season, and isn't expecting the added expectation from home fans to affect Rovanpera. 

Read Also:

“We have seen over the year that Kalle has been really really good at holding under pressure,” Latvala, a three-time Rally Finland winner, told Autosport.

“He doesn’t really take pressure, he’s really cool. But coming to a home event, for sure he wants to win this rally, even though he doesn’t need to. Last year the rally didn’t go that well and now in his second year in a WRC car his motivation is even higher. 

“He has had a really good season so far and of course if he does well here, then it helps for the rest of the season, and he will be able to back off bit more on the events that are a bit more difficult. 

“I think Belgium is a rally where Thierry Neuville is very difficult to beat and he is his strongest rival at the minute. He knows he won’t have to fight against Thierry in Belgium if he does well here and wins in Finland.    

“I think the experience of last year [in Finland] is definitely helping him him this year.”      

However, Rovanpera could face strong competition from Hyundai and M-Sport Ford which will respectively have a two-time winner in Ott Tanak and Craig Breen, who finished third at the event last year, in their ranks.   

His biggest challenge could come from within his Toyota team stablemates Elfyn Evans and Lappi as they set to spoil the championship leader’s homecoming.

Evans stunned the WRC field in Finland last year to claim arguable his best career victory to date, while Lappi’s one and only WRC win came on home soil when competing in his first spell with Toyota in 2017.

Rally Finland is set to begin on Thursday with crews set to tackle shakedown in the morning before undertaking the first of 22 stages in the evening.

shares
comments

Related video

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally
Previous article

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally
Next article

WRC Rally Finland: Everything you need to know

WRC Rally Finland: Everything you need to know
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Rally Finland: Everything you need to know Rally Finland
WRC

WRC Rally Finland: Everything you need to know

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally
WRC

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Kalle Rovanperä More
Kalle Rovanperä
Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach
WRC

Rovanpera dominance won’t change Evans’ WRC approach

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" to score dominant WRC Estonia win Rally Estonia
WRC

Latvala: Rovanpera "on another planet" to score dominant WRC Estonia win

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing
WRC Estonia: Rovanpera delivers masterclass to claim fifth 2022 win Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera delivers masterclass to claim fifth 2022 win

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera continues charge, M-Sport suffers double retirement Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera continues charge, M-Sport suffers double retirement

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Plus
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Latest news

WRC Rally Finland: Everything you need to know
WRC WRC

WRC Rally Finland: Everything you need to know

Finland’s ultra fast gravel roads provide the next stop on the 2022 World Rally Championship schedule this weekend.

Rovanpera “doesn’t have anything to prove” at WRC Rally Finland
WRC WRC

Rovanpera “doesn’t have anything to prove” at WRC Rally Finland

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera says he isn’t feeling the pressure of an expectant home crowd and believes he doesn’t have anything to prove at Rally Finland this weekend.

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally
WRC WRC

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally

Former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen is set to make his World Rally Championship debut in Belgium later this month.

WRC eyeing 2023 Middle East round, USA expansion plans continue
WRC WRC

WRC eyeing 2023 Middle East round, USA expansion plans continue

The World Rally Championship is working to add a first Middle East round to its calendar since 2011, which could materialise as soon as next year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.