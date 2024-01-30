Rally Sardinia to debut new condensed 48-hour WRC format

The Italian gravel rally, which hosts the sixth round of the championship from 30 May-2 June, has revealed an all-new format that will be covered in 48 hours.

The rally will be held over 16 competitive stages covering a total of 266.48 kilometres and will be based around the city of Alghero, which last hosted the event in 2022.

According to an announcement by rally organisers, the compact route is based on new FIA 2025 guidelines, which are yet to be officially released. There has been a push from within the WRC to have the ability to run more condensed rallies. It is understood a proposal to condense events is part of package of rule changes the championship wishes to implement in the future.

Previously, rallies have operated a stage distance in excess of 300 kilometres.

“The adventure of the Rally Italia Sardegna will continue this year with a compact route based on the new FIA guidelines from 2025, with the entire race condensed in just 48 hours. The Rally Italia Sardegna will return to Alghero this year, with the service park set up, as two years ago,” read a statement from the organisers.

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The new format

Under this new format, the rally will begin with the shakedown held on Friday morning before the first of four stages beginning at 1:30pm local time. Friday afternoon will feature two loops of two stages followed by an end-of-day service.

Saturday will feature eight stages split by a midday tyre-fitting zone. The schedule will see crews complete two passes of four stages before returning to Alghero for an end of day service.

Four stages will complete Sunday’s leg, with the rally set to finish at 1:15pm local time.

This format change is the first sign that WRC events could undertake on a new guise from 2025 onwards.

It arrives during a period of change currently ongoing within the championship, including the introduction of new points-scoring system that made its debut at the season opener in Monte Carlo last weekend.