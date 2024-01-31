Subscribe
WRC Rally Monte Carlo
News

M-Sport answered critics with WRC Monte performance

M-Sport boss Richard Millener says his team’s performance at the World Rally Championship season opener in Monte Carlo answered critics that had written off its chances this year.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

The Ford squad has opted to promote its Rally2 drivers Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster to its Rally1 programme for 2024, following Ott Tanak’s decision to leave the organisation to re-join Hyundai.

Fourmaux and Munster impressed across Monte Carlo’s 17 tricky asphalt stages last weekend as both set a top-three stage time.

Fourmaux produced an impressive drive to bag 11 points, only two shy of his entire season total during his first Rally1 campaign in 2022.

The Frenchman finished fifth overall [+3m36.9s] and was fifth fastest across Sunday's stages, ahead of factory drivers Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) and Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai).

Munster was also on course to finish sixth overall before a small error on Saturday left his Ford Puma beached at the side of the road. He rejoined the rally on Sunday to claim a solitary point after finishing seventh in the ‘Super Sunday’ classification.

Read Also:

“We came here with a clear goal of getting both cars to the finish, to gain experience with the drivers and to show that we can be competitive this year,” said Millener.

“I firmly believe we achieved all of this. Both crews each scored a third-fastest time and drove sensibly over what was still a tricky Monte Carlo Rally.

“I am really pleased for both of them, and also the team who, as ever, worked very hard to get us here and gave us two perfectly reliable cars.

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

“I think the big positive is, it goes to show the people that were kind of writing us off at the start that we are still there [fighting at front].

“We are going to have to pick and choose, we are not going to be competitive on every rally, but we definitely are going to have opportunities for podiums and getting in the way of the championship fight.”

Fourmaux also believes his performance over the rally proved a point, showcasing that he has matured as a driver.

“I am really pleased with what we have done,” Fourmaux told Autosport. “The goal was for fifth and we achieved that.

“I think we managed the rally well and we are the first crew behind the four top guys. And behind us is Andreas and Takamoto who are really experienced.

“This is what I learnt from last year. Okay we are missing some pace, but it is a work in progress. We are taking 11 points; it is more than if we finished fifth last year. It is positive.

“Some people had doubts about us fighting at the front. Okay we are not fighting for the win, but we were just behind.

“We are competitive and I think it will give some support to the fans, so this is good.”

Munster added: “The goal was just to get experience on this tricky rally in Monte-Carlo, and I think we managed to do that.

Grégoire Munster, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Grégoire Munster, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

“Unfortunately, we had to retire on Saturday and restart, but I think we grabbed a lot of experience and showed great pace.

“Thanks to the route note crews and weather crews, we managed to get a third-fastest time, which is our best result so far on a WRC stage.

“We also managed to be within 0.5s/km of Thierry [Neuville] on Saturday morning, while he was the fastest car on the loop, which was a real positive.

“We grabbed our first point in WRC, we could have achieved more without the mistake on Saturday, but still great learning and thanks to the team the car was working perfectly throughout the weekend.”

shares
comments
Previous article Rally Sardinia to debut new condensed 48-hour WRC format
Next article Motorsport figures in a different discipline to family relative
Tom Howard
More
Tom Howard
Hyundai to provide WRC car more tailored to Tanak in Sweden

Hyundai to provide WRC car more tailored to Tanak in Sweden

WRC
Rally Sweden

Hyundai to provide WRC car more tailored to Tanak in Sweden Hyundai to provide WRC car more tailored to Tanak in Sweden

Rally Sardinia to debut new condensed 48-hour WRC format

Rally Sardinia to debut new condensed 48-hour WRC format

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Sardinia to debut new condensed 48-hour WRC format Rally Sardinia to debut new condensed 48-hour WRC format

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

M-Sport
More
M-Sport
How to watch WRC's Monte Carlo Rally: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch WRC's Monte Carlo Rally: schedule, line-up and more

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

How to watch WRC's Monte Carlo Rally: schedule, line-up and more How to watch WRC's Monte Carlo Rally: schedule, line-up and more

M-Sport: Fourmaux a “different driver” ahead of WRC Rally1 return

M-Sport: Fourmaux a “different driver” ahead of WRC Rally1 return

WRC

M-Sport: Fourmaux a “different driver” ahead of WRC Rally1 return M-Sport: Fourmaux a “different driver” ahead of WRC Rally1 return

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Latest news

How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot

How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot

F1 Formula 1

How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot

Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar

Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar

F1 Formula 1

Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar

Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell

Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell

McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team

McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team

EXTE Extreme E

McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Plus
Plus
WRC

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion - and 2024's other new elements

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion - and 2024's other new elements

Plus
Plus
WRC

How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion - and 2024's other new elements How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion - and 2024's other new elements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe