Ogier: Hard to know what to expect from WRC's newest rally

Sebastien Ogier says it is hard to know what to expect from the inaugural Central European Rally, which hosts the penultimate round of the 2023 World Rally Championship next week.

Tom Howard
By:
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The WRC will undertake an all-new asphalt rally that will comprise 18 stages held across three countries namely; Czech Republic, Germany and Austria. The rally will be based out of the German city of Passau on the Austrian border. 

The concept of competing in a rally across three countries on brand new stages is set to provide a new test for crews. While pace note making will be crucial, the unpredictable weather is likely to add to the challenge.

Eight-time world champion Ogier received a taste of the type of roads competitors will face during Toyota’s pre-event test in the Czech Republic last week. 

Looking ahead to the event, Ogier, competing in a partial WRC campaign this year, admitted it will be a rally where adapting to conditions will be crucial. 

The Frenchman will start from fifth on the road behind the wheel of Toyota’s third GR Yaris.  

“Tarmac is also fun but of course I’m not so sure about the Central European Rally as my starting position may not be optimum for this, so it will probably depend on the weather,” said Ogier, who has won three WRC rounds this season. 

“We had a very nice piece of tarmac road here [for the test], really narrow and the car felt good.

 

“If it is dry then we can fight for the top position but if it is is a more tricky condition that can be more challenging after a few cars, but I always start every rally aiming for as big as possible.

“It is a completely new rally so there are a lot of new notes to take and it is hard to really know what we will get and what to expect.

“But this is what rally is, adapting to new situations and I’m always excited to go into new challenges.”

The event will feature 10 Rally1 entries following confirmation that Gregoire Munster will pilot a third M-Sport Ford Puma.

