WRC Rally Chile

No pressure on Pajari after surprise Toyota Rally1 call-up for WRC Chile

WRC2 ace Pajari will have two more opportunities to impress Toyota in a Rally1 car this year

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Sami Pajari, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sami Pajari says there is no pressure to deliver results in his surprise two extra World Rally Championship Rally1 outings in Chile and Central Europe.

Toyota announced last week that the Finnish rising star would replace its full-time driver Takamoto Katsuta in Chile to pilot one of the team’s four GR Yaris Rally1 entries at the gravel rally (26-29 September).

It was also announced that Pajari and co-driver Enni Malkonen would be handed another Rally1 outing at October’s Central European Rally, where Katsuta will rejoin the team after sitting out Chile. 

Pajari made his Rally1 debut this year at Rally Finland where he impressed, claiming a maiden stage win on his way to finishing fourth.

The performance from the WRC2 title contender led Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala to declare that the Finn was among the team’s options for a Rally1 drive next year, with the operation keen to field at least three full-time drivers in 2025

While surprised to receive Rally1 opportunities so soon after his Finland display, the 22-year-old says there is no extra pressure to perform given the circumstances he now finds himself in.

“Obviously, after Rally Finland, I was only hoping for some extra seat time, and I didn't see it coming so soon,” said Pajari, who took his third WRC2 victory of the season on the Acropolis Rally.

“So of course the feeling from that side is really nice to get some more experience and more seat time with such a great and fast car.

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“It's just really nice to drive it, but of course there is some challenge as well. It's not so easy there [in Chile], but I can't wait to be back in the car and learn more. 

“It has been really challenging this year for the team, and especially lately and also for Taka, so I feel a bit sorry for him. But I hope he's doing fine and he will be back soon again in the Rally1 car.

“But also at the same time, I'm looking forward for my own outing. 

“The plan is just to get more experience and more seat time and get the really valuable kilometres with the Rally1 car and that's it, so no pressure on the result.”

When asked if he feels confident that he could feature in the factory Toyota team more often next season, he added: “Of course, it's nice to see that they are already putting some trust in me based on the results we have been doing this year with the Rally2 car, but also I think in Finland I was still proving some nice things, and I hope to continue the same way. 

“Of course, I'm hoping for some more seat time in the future, but it's also up to so many people, so it's not fully up to me. I will just try to do my part as well as I can, and then we will see what the future brings.”

Pajari remains in contention for this year’s WRC2 crown, sitting three points behind Oliver Solberg with one round remaining. However, Solberg could wrap up the title if he wins on the South American gravel stages.

“[The WRC2 title] is not fully off my mind, it is in Oliver’s hands a little bit,” Pajari added. 

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Printsport Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Printsport Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“If he is doing really well in Chile, then our hopes for the title are a bit gone. But we have still one more round to do with the Rally2 car still this year and I will do my best there as well. 

“The year has been really strong for us as well, we have got already three wins and a couple other podium places, so the season has been really strong for us as well.

“I think we should be really happy about it. Even if the title is gone, of course we will do our best to get the best possible result.”

