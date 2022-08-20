Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out Next / Evans: Tanak can be caught in Ypres Rally victory battle
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Neuville explains rally-ending WRC Ypres shunt from lead

Thierry Neuville says he simply was caught out by a dusty corner and should have attempted to spin his Hyundai to avoid crashing out of the Ypres Rally Belgium lead.

Tom Howard
By:
Neuville explains rally-ending WRC Ypres shunt from lead

Neuville was in command of his home World Rally Championship round having built up an 17.2s lead over team-mate Ott Tanak heading into the day’s penultimate stage.

However, the Belgian’s hopes of claiming a second consecutive Ypres Rally win vanished when he was caught out by a tight left-hander in Stage 15.

Neuville slid wide before entering a deep ditch that left his i20 N stranded with damaged steering. Spectators were able to push the car back onto the road and Neuville briefly continued, before coming to a halt on an access road.

“It was actually a very simple slow left corner and there was no information that it could be dirty,” said Neuville.

“Also, when the gravel crew had gone through it seemed to be quite clean.

“But unfortunately when we arrived there was a lot of dust in the corner and it was easily visible in the pictures. I just understeered into a ditch.

“The conditions are not what we expected as the corners was clean on the first pass. I guess a couple of cars in front of us went very hard into the cut and pulled out a lot of dust and we got caught by surprise.

“I felt a hit when we went into the ditch like a strange noise, so I suspected something was not correct and unfortunately the steering was damaged so we couldn’t carry on.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

While admitting there was “nothing he could have done in the moment” to avoid the crash, in hindsight Neuville believes spinning the car before sliding into the ditch could have saved his rally.

“We were doing well and the approach was a good one,” he added.

“It felt like a big surprise for me and I couldn’t do anything. I should have maybe spun [the] car, but you always try to carry on and not lose any time.

“But unfortunately it would have been better to spin the car and lose only a couple of seconds than go into a ditch.”

Neuville’s untimely exit from the rally handed the lead to team-mate Tanak, who ended the day with an 8.2s advantage over Toyota's Elfyn Evans heading into Sunday’s final four stages.

Tanak revealed he was surprised to end Saturday in the lead, after losing time to transmission problem during Saturday’s morning loop.

“It was good to get the car fixed again and obviously because our pre-event test was not really great we had to choose another diff as a spare so the settings were not exactly what we preferred,” said Tanak.

“In the end, I managed to get used to it with a few stages and now the last few stages I felt good in the car. It was working and it should be OK.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out
Previous article

WRC Belgium: Tanak leads into final day after Neuville crashes out
Next article

Evans: Tanak can be caught in Ypres Rally victory battle

Evans: Tanak can be caught in Ypres Rally victory battle
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car Rally Belgium
WRC

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium Rally Belgium
WRC

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Thierry Neuville More
Thierry Neuville
WRC Belgium: Neuville crashes out to hand Tanak the rally lead Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville crashes out to hand Tanak the rally lead

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat Rally Belgium
WRC

Neuville: Everything must be “on point” for Ypres WRC victory repeat

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Rally Spain Plus
WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Latest news

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

Ott Tanak believes his Hyundai team can do a lot more to improve its 2022 World Rally Championship challenger despite scoring a surprise third win of the season in Belgium.

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium
WRC WRC

M-Sport to hold internal investigation after latest WRC disappointment in Belgium

M-Sport is set for a thorough debrief next week to understand if changes are required to arrest its poor World Rally Championship form after a disastrous Ypres Rally Belgium.

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Tanak edges Evans to claim Ypres victory

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak held his nerve to fend off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans to claim his third World Rally Championship win of the season at Ypres Rally Belgium.

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Evans closes in on leader Tanak

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak witnessed his Ypres Rally Belgium lead reduce following a charge from Toyota’s Elfyn Evans on Sunday morning.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.