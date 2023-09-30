Subscribe
Previous / WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top Next / WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory as Hyundai pair fight for second
WRC / Rally Chile News

M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck”

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener says hard work on strategy has helped put Ott Tanak and the team in sight of a World Rally Championship win in Chile.

Tom Howard
By:
11_WRC_CHILE_2023_TANAK_479

The Ford squad closed in on a second WRC win of the season with Tanak ending Saturday with a 58.3s lead over Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen ahead of Sunday’s final four stages.

Tanak took a 4.2s overnight lead into Saturday but it was a strategy call, made on Friday night, to take four hard tyres as part of his tyre package for the morning loop, that proved crucial.

Facing extremely abrasive gravel roads, Tanak was the only driver running four hard tyres for stage nine (Maria de las Cruces, 28.72km, which helped the Estonian extend his lead to 47.8s. Toyota's decision to take only soft tyres backfired as Elfyn Evans ceded almost a minute, dropping him from second to fourth.

Tanak then successfully managed his tyres across the afternoon to open up a commanding lead, ending the day winning four of the six stages.

Reflecting on the performance, Millener paid tribute to his team for the work behind the scenes that has led to one of its strongest days of a challenging season.

“I think the whole team is very happy with the position we find ourselves in, and I would say it is not through luck, but strategy and the hard work that we have put in to come here this weekend,” said Millener.

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team area

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team area

Photo by: M-Sport

“We knew we had a good opportunity with a good road position and we did the very best to make sure we ended up in this position today.

"I think we made the best strategy this morning as well and that is something we considered last night and decided to go forward with, so that has worked really well for us.

"The engineers were pushing for this one [tyre call] and I think Ott was 75% sure he wanted to go with this strategy, but was maybe a little bit unsure this morning, but as soon as he got to the end of the first stage he knew he had the best package.

“I think we can be really happy with that, and that for me is a perfect example of teamwork.

“It has ben a really strong day for us and Ott showed his class this afternoon. He has been in control all afternoon managing the gap.

“We come back this evening with a very healthy gap but there is still four stages to go and I have been here before and things change. But I hope that what we have shown this weekend means we can convert this into a good result.”

Read Also:

Tanak also credited the tyre call as a key factor behind his lead of almost a minute, but remains focussed on bringing home his first win since Sweden in February.

“Clearly most of it [my drive] was decided last night in the container. This 40-50s this morning was clearly because of the tyre choices and the differences we did compared to the others,” said Tanak.

“This afternoon, initially the first stage I thought I was maybe driving a bit too slow and saving the tyres too much as my tyre wear was less than this morning, but we had a good tyres for the next two stages.

“There is no doubt nothing is done at the moment. We have a good margin so we can definitely manage.

shares
comments

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

WRC Chile: Tanak closing on victory as Hyundai pair fight for second
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

WRC
Rally Chile

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Latest news

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go

Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece
Tom Howard

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe