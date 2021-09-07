Tickets Subscribe
Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year
WRC / Rally Greece News

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

By:

M-Sport’s new Rally1 Ford Puma has received “a lot of interest” from potential customers ahead of the car’s debut in the World Rally Championship next year.

The British squad in conjunction with Ford has designed and developed the all-new Puma in accordance with the WRC’s Rally1 regulations shift that will see all cars fitted with a 100kW plug in hybrid system.

After launching the car at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the team has been conducting tests across Europe to ensure the car is ready for its debut at the 2022 season opening Monte Carlo Rally in January.

Alongside its own WRC squad, M-Sport has traditionally operated a strong customer programme, building and selling Ford rally cars for competitors across then world.

While the Puma is yet to make its competitive debut, M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson says the car has already created plenty of interest from prospective customers and hopes to be in a position to supply cars to competitors next year.

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Photo by: M-Sport

“I’m really pleased to say there is a lot of interest from customers around the world, interested in purchasing, interested in renting car for WRC and that its crucial for us to actually stay in WRC at the highest level,” said Wilson during a WRC 2022 presentation at the IAA Mobility in Munich.

“Hopefully we can be in a position to rent some cars out next year and to sell some cars.

"Historically we have always sold between eight and 14 WRC cars a year which is a big part of our business model and sadly in the last four or five years we haven’t had that.

“There is definitely more interest in this car than the current car.”

Wilson’s claims back up comments from FIA rally director Yves Matton who revealed to Autosport last month that the WRC could see as many as 12 cars compete next season amid increased interest from privateers in the new machinery.

M-Sport is working to field three entries in WRC next season but is yet to announce its driver line-up for next season.

French rising star Adrien Fourmaux is expected to retain his seat at the squad having been heavily involved in the development of the new Puma.

The team is also understood to have held talks with Hyundai’s Craig Breen, who is keen to secure a full-time campaign next year. Preliminary discussions have been held with nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb regarding a possible partial campaign next year.

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year
Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021

