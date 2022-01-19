Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Next / Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing

By:

Sebastien Loeb says he wants to contest more World Rally Championship events this year but admits Monte Carlo could potentially be his only outing for M-Sport.

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing

The nine-time champion is set to make a return to the WRC this weekend having agreed a deal to pilot a fourth M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 at the famous Monte Carlo event he’s won seven times.

Discussions regarding Loeb’s WRC return began midway through last year before talks concluded with an agreement for one event only as it stands.

In order to take up the drive, Loeb was released from a contract with Prodrive, with whom he is been contesting the Dakar Rally, where his finished second for the British firm earlier this month. The Frenchman also participated in last year’s inaugural Extreme E campaign for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 squad, also run by Prodrive.

The 47-year-old is however keen to contest more WRC events this season but says his future plans are yet to be resolved and are complicated by impending Extreme E plans, and a possible stint in the World Cross Country Championship.

“Potentially I have no idea,” said Loeb, when asked if he would add more WRC rounds to his 2022 programme. "Potentially it [Monte Carlo] is the only one. For sure we were speaking about more rallies but it was a bit too complicated to put everything together at the same time, so we decided to go for Monte Carlo. The rest we will discuss later.

“Yes,” he added, when asked if he wants to do more rounds. “I don’t know what I will do. I will do some Extreme E and maybe I will do some cross country world championships so I don’t want to do 15 races, so I have to find a compromise.”

Sebastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, Ford Puma Rally1

Sebastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Bastien Roux

Asked by Autosport if he has a preference regarding any further WRC event appearances this season he said: “I don't know how many rallies we will be able to do or not. Any preference? Not really, it will be more a question of calendar than preference of rallies.”

PLUS: The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener says there hasn’t been any discussions at this stage surrounding Loeb’s future at M-Sport outside of Monte Carlo, but he did admit further outings could hinge on performances at Monte Carlo this weekend.

“I think there's no real discussion at the moment to be looking at Sweden, so then it would give us additional time and a nice gap between here and Croatia to see what's possible” said Millener.

“But I think everything will ultimately come down to how well things go this weekend because we've been focusing purely on getting this weekend sorted, it's just taking up everybody's time.

“We haven't been looking too far ahead of next week at the moment and next week's a well-deserved recovery for us all, so let's see how we go this week, see how we get on and enjoy it.

“We'd love to see him more in the car, but as you say there's a lot of stuff to come together to get that sorted.

“But we worked very hard to get to the position we're in now so there's absolutely no reason why we wouldn't continue to do the same and see what else we can manage for this year.”

Read Also:

Loeb’s WRC return offers up a potentially fascinating battle with rival, Monte Carlo record holder and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier.

While the prospect of rallying’s greatest drivers going head-to-head has captured the imagination of fans, Loeb is focused on achieving the maximum out of the new Puma.

"The goal is not to make a fight now with Ogier,” he said. “My goal is first to get the rhythm, to see which car is good, to see if I'm able to find the right rhythm to be in the fight with the guys in the front - that's not always easy, especially for me that I always come from a long time without rallying.

“At the moment I don't think to all of that, I just try to concentrate on what I have to do, try to get the feeling with the car and with the stages, after that we will see where we are.”

shares
comments

Related video

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born
Previous article

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born
Next article

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus
WRC

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022 Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022

Sébastien Loeb More
Sébastien Loeb
Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"
WRC

Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"

Loeb: Second place in Dakar Rally "nothing to be ashamed of" Dakar
Dakar

Loeb: Second place in Dakar Rally "nothing to be ashamed of"

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus
Dakar

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

M-Sport More
M-Sport
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

M-Sport reveals bold new-look Puma WRC 2022 challenger
WRC

M-Sport reveals bold new-look Puma WRC 2022 challenger

M-Sport: Loeb's 2022 WRC deal 16 years in the making
WRC

M-Sport: Loeb's 2022 WRC deal 16 years in the making

Latest news

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February
WRC WRC

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing
WRC WRC

Loeb wants more WRC drives but Monte Carlo could be only 2022 outing

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus
WRC WRC

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022
WRC WRC

Neuville expects “more nerve wracking moments than ever" in WRC 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
6 h
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Plus

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against team-mate Elfyn Evans

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Plus

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Plus

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, Autosport picks out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Plus

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.