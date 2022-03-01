Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and the brush with the snowbanks Next / Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Sweden Review
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Lappi surprised by his own pace after WRC comeback podium

Esapekka Lappi says he was surprised to be immediately on the pace of his World Rally Championship rivals after scoring a podium on his return to the category in Sweden.

Lappi surprised by his own pace after WRC comeback podium
Tom Howard
By:

The Finn took over Toyota’s third GR Yaris he will share with eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier this season for the first time last weekend. The snow event also marked his return to the Toyota factory team he drove for in 2017 and 2018 and only his second top-flight start since 2020.

Despite limited time at the wheel of the new hybrid GR Yaris compared to his teammates and rivals, Lappi quickly gelled with his new vehicle, winning the second stage of Rally Sweden.

The 2017 Rally Finland winner found himself embroiled in a four-way tussle for the victory, including teammates Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, before going on to finish third, 30.6s adrift of winner Rovanpera.

The 31-year-old admitted the performance came as a pleasant surprise and confirmed that he has the skills to challenge the championship’s best.

“It’s been amazing let’s say to come back and be in the pace from the first stage immediately," said Lappi, after scoring his first WRC podium since finishing second at Rally Turkey for Citroen in 2019.

“I was a bit surprised to be honest and I was more surprised I could stay on the pace more or less the whole weekend. I think the guys stepped up a bit yesterday and today and I couldn’t do that. Anyway, good weekend overall.

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I sort of you feel like that," he added, when asked if his drive reminded him that he still has the talent to perform.

"But you can’t get too excited. To do one stage is okay but to do one weekend like this is normally not easy after such a break. That’s why I was surprised by myself that I could really perform the whole weekend.

“But rallying is not an easy sport, definitely, but maybe the holidays work for me and it’s good there is a long gap before [the next round].”

His performance warranted high praise from Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala, who offered his countryman a lifeline back into the WRC this year.

“We know Esapekka had the speed but it’s just the routine that really disappears,” said Latvala .

"That’s why football players and ice hockey players practice almost every day, it’s just to keep the routine. Considering that he also did a perfect job.”

Lappi confirmed in the post-event press conference that he is set to pilot the GR Yaris at the championship’s next round in Croatia from 21-24 April.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and the brush with the snowbanks
Previous article

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and the brush with the snowbanks

Next article

Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Sweden Review

Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Sweden Review
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and the brush with the snowbanks Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and the brush with the snowbanks

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Rally Sweden Plus
WRC

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

Hyundai and Toyota call for changes to WRC hybrid regulations
WRC

Hyundai and Toyota call for changes to WRC hybrid regulations

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Plus
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Toyota can't "relax" with Peugeot arrival in WEC – Lopez
WEC

Toyota can't "relax" with Peugeot arrival in WEC – Lopez

Lopez: Kobayashi team principal appointment won't change Toyota dynamic in WEC
WEC

Lopez: Kobayashi team principal appointment won't change Toyota dynamic in WEC

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Sweden Review
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Sweden Review

Lappi surprised by his own pace after WRC comeback podium
WRC WRC

Lappi surprised by his own pace after WRC comeback podium

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and the brush with the snowbanks
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and the brush with the snowbanks

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus
WRC WRC

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.