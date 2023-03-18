Subscribe
Previous / WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday Next / Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico
WRC / Rally Mexico News

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Hyundai driver Esapekka Lappi labelled his performance to lead Rally Mexico on Saturday as one for the best days of his World Rally Championship career to date.

Tom Howard
By:
Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Competing in his third event for Hyundai after switching from Toyota, the one-time WRC winner set the fastest time on five of the day’s eight stages to lead six-time Rally Mexico winner Sebastien Ogier by 5.3s.

Lappi found himself locked in an intense fight with Ogier, the driver he alternated Toyota's third GR Yaris with in 2022, as the pair broke away from the chasing pack across Mexico’s challenging gravel stages. 

Lappi headed into Friday's midday service with a 1.4s advantage which then grew to 6.9s before Ogier issued a response on the final superspecial stage held at the Leon service park in the evening. 

Reflecting on his drive, the Finn admitted he was surprised to be leading the rally. 

“I hoped that I could fight at the top but to be leading and fighting all the time against Seb, this was not in my mind to be honest,” said Lappi, who claimed his sole win to date on the 2017 Rally Finland with Toyota.

“On the other hand I didn’t really think about how this day will go, but I was confident our pace would be good. 

“I’m a bit surprised but I will take it as it is, and it is probably one of the best days of my career.” 

After initially struggling to gel with the i20 N at the season opener in Monte Carlo, Lappi has quickly found the set-up sweet spot, which he puts down to a significant amount of work carried out since the January event.    

"It is a good car and we did a a lot of work during the rally in Monte Carlo and we did a lot of work between Monte Carlo and Sweden and during Rally Sweden as well," he added.

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"But I think we can stop searching for the good setup as I think we have found what I want and what I like. 

"I can now concentrate on driving and that helps."

Lappi’s faultless drive was acknowledged by Ogier, with the Frenchman revealing that there "wasn’t much more" he could do other than take more risks to leapfrog the Hyundai driver.

"It has been a good day and I think we can be happy," said Ogier.

"I don’t think there was much more we could do except taking a lot of risk, but that is not really the approach I want to have on this rally. I’m satisfied. 

"So far Esapekka has done a great job, so well done to him. But there are three days on this rally. 

"For sure, there is some work we can do to improve. There are some sections where we are definitely not matching the pace, so we have to analyse to see if we can find a bit more."

When asked if he would consider taking more risks, he added: "The fight is on anyway. I think I will keep doing the same and you cannot say we are cruising, we are pushing but not trying to over do it."

Rovanpera happy with damage limitation

Meanwhile world champion Kalle Rovanpera declared himself “pretty happy” to end the day sitting 59.7s adrift in fifth.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Rovanpera started the day second on the road order, although he effectively became the road sweeper for much of morning when overnight leader M-Sport’s Ott Tanak suffered a turbo failure.

"To be honest I’m pretty happy with that," said Rovanpera.

"In previous years there has been even more time lost on the first loop on some stages so we were not so far away today.

"The starting place is better so of course tomorrow we need to try to use it well, and hopefully we can fight with the guys that are close to us."

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

Tanak explains lack of pace at WRC Rally Mexico
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

WRC Mexico: Ogier inherits healthy lead after Lappi exit

WRC Mexico: Ogier inherits healthy lead after Lappi exit

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Ogier inherits healthy lead after Lappi exit WRC Mexico: Ogier inherits healthy lead after Lappi exit

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Esapekka Lappi More
Esapekka Lappi
WRC Mexico: Leader Lappi crashes out as stage 11 red-flagged

WRC Mexico: Leader Lappi crashes out as stage 11 red-flagged

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Leader Lappi crashes out as stage 11 red-flagged WRC Mexico: Leader Lappi crashes out as stage 11 red-flagged

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

WRC

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Plus
Plus
WRC

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Latest news

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.