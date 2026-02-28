Lancia rally legend Munari passes away aged 85

Sandro Munari, the driver synonymous with Lancia’s rise to prominence in world rallying, has died aged 85.

The Italian driver will be remembered as one of the most iconic and successful drivers of his generation, lighting up the rally stages during the 1970s. Munari lifted the FIA Cup for Rally Drivers, the forerunner to today’s FIA World Rally Championship drivers’ title, in 1977.

Born in Cavarzere, Italy, in 1940, Munari was simply known as “Il Drago” [The Dragon] but became a hugely instrumental figure in putting Lancia on the map in world rallying, behind the wheel of the iconic Fulvia and Stratos machines.

Munari began his rally career 1965, lifting Italian Rally Championship crowns in 1967 and 1969.

But he is perhaps best known for his contribution to the birth of the Lancia legend. After two seasons driving a Lancia Fulvia, Munari guided the car to a famous victory at the 1972 Monte Carlo Rally, with the car and driver partnership combining to win the 1973 European Rally Championship.

Munari made a lasting impact on the Monte Carlo Rally, with the impressive Italian and Lancia appearing unbeatable on the notoriously challenging Alpine asphalt rounds over a three-year period. He drove the famed Stratos to victory every year from 1975-1977.

Prior to those Monte Carlo triumphs, Munari also piloted the Stratos to Lancia’s maiden WRC win at Rally Sanremo in 1974, helping the Italian brand to its first manufacturer crown.

Sandro Munari, Silvio Maiga Lancia Stratos Photo by: Motorsport Images

This was a feat that former Lancia boss Cesare Fiorio recalled in an interview with Autosport in 2024.

“I remember at the RAC I had only one car that was competitive with Sandro Munari," said Fiorio. "He could have won that event, but all the time I was saying you must go slowly because if you finish within the first three, we shall be in a position to win the championship. I said don’t try to win as he had the possibility of winning also. He finished third because I slowed him down all the time.”

With Munari's help, Lancia went on to retain the crown in 1975 and claim the championship again in 1976 as it asserted its dominance in top level rallying.

Munari made his final WRC outing at the 1984 Safari Rally, but over an illustrious career he claimed seven rally wins – his last arriving in 1977 in Monte Carlo. All of his WRC triumphs came behind the wheel of the Stratos.

Outside of mainstream rallying, Enzo Ferrari once called on him to race the 1972 Targa Florio with the 312 PB, which he won alongside co-driver Arturo Merzario.

"He was very good," Merzario recalls, "because he wasn't used to the power of a sports car. We spent a month in Sicily driving a Dino after a series of tests at Fiorano. And he had given me the car at the driver changeover, and it was perfect..."

In Italy, Munari became rallying’s first mainstream star, elevating the sport’s profile during a golden era of manufacturer competition. Following his retirement from top-level competition, Munari remained closely connected to the sport, regularly appearing at historic rallies and anniversary celebrations – particularly those honouring the Stratos.

Autosport extends its condolences to the Munari family.