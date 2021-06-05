Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
WRC / Rally Italy News

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat after WRC Sardinia crash

By:

Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo says it would be “stupid” to make Dani Sordo a scapegoat as victory hopes were dashed on a brutal World Rally Championship day at Sardinia.

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat after WRC Sardinia crash

Sordo, sitting a relatively comfortable second, rolled his i20 Coupe when he ran wide and hit a culvert that ripped the right rear wheel from the car and pitched it into a roll.

The crash came just hours after the team witnessed Ott Tanak retire from a comfortable 40.5s lead when the Estonian hit a rock on Stage 12 that proved terminal for his Hyundai i20.

It is the second event in a row where the Korean marque has thrown away a commanding start to a rally, having dominated Friday’s running, as Tanak led Sordo after sharing the honours in the opening eight stages.

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier now holds a healthy 38.9s lead over team-mate Elfyn Evans, with Hyundai’s remaining entry for Thierry Neuville in third.

While clearly devastated by the demise of Tanak and then Sordo, Adamo refused to make two-time Sardinia winner Sordo a scapegoat for the latest blow to Hyundai’s Rally Sardinia campaign.

“We are here to win as a team and we lose as a team,” said Adamo.

“How can I get consolation saying it’s a driver mistake?” he replied, when asked if there was any consolation in Sordo’s retirement being a driver error rather than a mechanical issue.

“I’m not here blaming drivers, team this and that.

“The worst [thing] that you can do now is to chase who made a mistake, it’s stupid. I think we have enough tension in this moment. When you have this kind of moment, the worst you can do is to try and have a scapegoat.

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

“Once you have a scapegoat, what do you get?

“Do we really need now to blame Dani now for a mistake? I’m sure I’d be more stupid than I am now.

“Now in this moment we have to understand where we have to improve and it’s clear, we know where, it’s not something that is so difficult to understand and we have to stay calm as long as possible.

“But the least that we can do is to go around and make me or someone else pointing the fingers around to someone.”

Adamo says the focus is on trying to repair Tanak and Sordo’s cars instead of motivating his crew for tomorrow (Sunday), in the hope of salvaging some points on the Power Stage.

“Motivation is a word that is used and abused in my opinion,” added Adamo.

“In this moment the least that my people need, being as sad as me, is me joking around and things like this.

“We are focused [on] doing our job, there is a moment to work, there is a moment to hug, there is a moment to stay focused on what you’re doing because now we have to do our job, prepare the car for tomorrow and let’s see.

“It’s not a matter of hug and say ‘next time it will be better’ or this kind of stupid things that are good for movies.

“For sure, it’s frustrating but it’s not the end until it’s end.

“The winner is the one who is still pushing until the last minute and I think the one leading now [Ogier] is the best example.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

Previous article

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

5h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

9h
3
Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after 'unfair' penalty

2h
4
Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

4h
5
Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

7h
Latest news
Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat after WRC Sardinia crash
WRC

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat after WRC Sardinia crash

57m
Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

1h
Sardinia WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

7h
WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after tyre scare on final stage
WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after tyre scare on final stage

23h
Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

Jun 4, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out Rally Italy
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

Sardinia WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock Rally Italy
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Baku F1

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Unfair that F1 drivers causing red flags can keep grid positions

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after 'unfair' penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after 'unfair' penalty

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets grid penalty for Baku F1 red flag infringement

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc takes pole in interrupted qualifying

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku F1 pole

Latest news

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat after WRC Sardinia crash
WRC WRC

Hyundai boss refuses to make Sordo a scapegoat after WRC Sardinia crash

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out
WRC WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier leads Evans in Toyota 1-2 as Sordo crashes out

Sardinia WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock
WRC WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier grabs lead as Tanak retires after hitting rock

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after tyre scare on final stage
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after tyre scare on final stage

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.