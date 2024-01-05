Subscribe
Greensmith announces Skoda WRC2 programme for 2024

Gus Greensmith will contest a second season with the Toksport Skoda team in the World Rally Championship’s second tier.

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Last year’s WRC2 runner-up has revealed that he will remain with the Czech marque and the Toksport team that guided Andreas Mikkelsen to the title in 2023. There had been speculation linking the 27-year-old with a move away from Skoda.

Greensmith impressed in his first season in the WRC2 since 2019 after spending three years in the top flight with M-Sport-Ford.

The Briton scored two WRC2 wins in Mexico and Portugal last year alongside second-place finishes in Greece and Chile, before his title bid came to an end at the Central European Rally. Greensmith is setting his sights firmly on going one position better this year.

“It’s fantastic to be with Skoda for 2024. We had great success together in 2023 and both share the collective ambition to fight for the world championship this year,” said Greensmith.

“But instead of finishing second, our goal is to be one place higher and win the world championship. That’s the aim and with operations looked after by Toksport, I am really looking forward to continuing my work with Skoda Motorsport.”

Gus Greensmith, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Gus Greensmith, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2

Greensmith will likely face fierce competition from Oliver Solberg once again, with the Swede penning a new deal with Skoda late last year.

Rising Finnish star Sami Pajari is tipped to be in the title mix having now confirmed his switch from Skoda to Toyota’s new GR Yaris Rally2, run by Printsport Racing.

“While Toyota has made winning cars in the past, I also believe in their vision for the future,” said Pajari. “That is why I really wanted to choose this car, especially now that I also had the unique opportunity to be among the first to drive it in a WRC event.

“Naturally it will be interesting to get to compare its performance to others in the first event.”

Read Also:

Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford are yet to announce their Rally2 plans for the 2024 season, while Citroen will be represented by Yohan Rossel, Nikolay Gryazin and Marco Bulacia.

The new WRC season begins with the famous Monte Carlo asphalt roads from 25-28 January. 

