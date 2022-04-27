Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally Croatia review

Conditions throughout the rally were difficult, with drivers struck by numerous punctures and caught out by variable weather, and Rovanpera's early charge into a commanding lead was almost undone by his own tyre burst and an incorrect choice of hard tyre on Sunday as Tanak elected for softs.

But Rovanpera, sitting 1.4s behind Tanak ahead of the final power stage, was able to get back into the lead to complete an eventful rally.

Tom Howard is back from Zagreb to analyse all the action from Croatia, including a frantic Sunday when sudden rain and tyre choices were the story of the day.

On the podcast we’re also joined by Rovanpera and Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala to talk about their arduous road to victory.