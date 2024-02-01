Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Monte Carlo review
The 2024 World Rally Championship kicked off in style as Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville emerged victorious from an epic head-to-head with Monte Carlo master Sebastien Ogier last weekend.
Neuville delivered statement win to announce his title credentials as the championship adjusts to the fact that reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera has elected to contest a partial campaign this season.
The drive was arguably Neuville’s greatest of his WRC career as he defeated an inspired Ogier by 16.1s. But Ogier’s performance was made all the more impressive given the nine-time Monte Carlo winner had to manage the emotions of losing an inspirational family member in the lead up to the rally.
The tense battle for victory played out in the backdrop of WRC’s new radical points scoring system that has divided opinion, which made its debut at the famous asphalt rally.
Among those to benefit from the new points system was title favourite Elfyn Evans, who finished third overall after leading the rally through Thursday and Friday. While the Welshman left Monte Carlo disappointed, he bagged 21 points to trail Neuville by nine as the championship heads to Sweden later this month.
To mark the start of the new season, the Gravel Notes podcast has returned after a hiatus to discuss all the talking points from Monte Carlo.
This week Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard is joined by rally journalist Luke Barry to analyse all the key topics from Monte Carlo.
Latest news
How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot
How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot
Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar
Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar
Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell
Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell
McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team
McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion - and 2024's other new elements
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion - and 2024's other new elements How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion - and 2024's other new elements
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.