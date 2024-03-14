Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux
Adrien Fourmaux is regarded as one of the World Rally Championship’s brightest young prospects, with the M-Sport driver realising his potential by scoring a maiden podium in Sweden last month.
Watch: WRC Safari Rally Preview with M-sport's Adrien Fourmaux
After a successful season in Rally2 last year, Fourmaux has rejoined the WRC’s top tier this season and has emerged as the surprise package of the championship to date.
The Frenchman has already scored 16 points more than in his entire 2022 campaign to sit third in the standings after finishing fifth in Monte Carlo and third in Sweden.
Fourmaux took time out of his schedule ahead of this month’s Safari Rally Kenya to join Autosport WRC Reporter Tom Howard and award-winning rally journalist Luke Barry for a special episode of the Gravel Notes Podcast.
Fourmaux discusses the season so far, his thoughts ahead of the WRC’s most gruelling rally on the calendar, the FIA's vision for the future of the championship and his four-legged biggest fan. Fourmaux also picks his WRC ultimate team and answers your questions.
