All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Kenya
Podcast

Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

Adrien Fourmaux is regarded as one of the World Rally Championship’s brightest young prospects, with the M-Sport driver realising his potential by scoring a maiden podium in Sweden last month.

Watch: WRC Safari Rally Preview with M-sport's Adrien Fourmaux

After a successful season in Rally2 last year, Fourmaux has rejoined the WRC’s top tier this season and has emerged as the surprise package of the championship to date.

The Frenchman has already scored 16 points more than in his entire 2022 campaign to sit third in the standings after finishing fifth in Monte Carlo and third in Sweden.

Fourmaux took time out of his schedule ahead of this month’s Safari Rally Kenya to join Autosport WRC Reporter Tom Howard and award-winning rally journalist Luke Barry for a special episode of the Gravel Notes Podcast.

Fourmaux discusses the season so far, his thoughts ahead of the WRC’s most gruelling rally on the calendar, the FIA's vision for the future of the championship and his four-legged biggest fan. Fourmaux also picks his WRC ultimate team and answers your questions.

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Toyota: More details needed for WRC Rally2 upgrade kit decision

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1 Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal
Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Plus
Plus
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe