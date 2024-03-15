Fourmaux: Adjusting to hybrid-less WRC cars will be a “challenge”

The FIA announced last month that the WRC will drop hybrid power from its Rally1 class three years after its introduction in 2022.

The change is part of the FIA’s roadmap for the future of top-level rallying that will also see Rally1 cars undergo a reduction in aerodynamics and the car’s air restrictor, to cut costs and close the gap in performance to the Rally2 class.

Removing the hybrid unit is understood to drop €150,000 from the cost of the car and reduce the weight of the vehicle by 87 kilograms.

When the control 130kW hybrid unit is engaged alongside the 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, the current Rally1 car produces approximately 500 horsepower in short bursts.

Reflecting on the upcoming changes to the rules for next year, M-Sport driver Fourmaux expects the cars to feel dramatically different.

“The cars with the hybrid are really nice to drive, the push we have when we have the engine and the hybrid is really impressive, it’s 550 horsepower,” Fourmaux told Autosport’s Gravel Notes Podcast.

“But you also have to understand that when we remove the hybrid, the car was designed with the hybrid so the weight distribution will change.

“We moved the radiator to the back of the car and there is the big block of the hybrid and a lot of pipes, so many things will change, it is not a case of just removing the power and go.

“The cars will change a bit with the driveability so, in the end, it will be a challenge.

“We are just going to have to find a way to get the balance back, as we will remove a lot of weight from the back of the car.

“I don’t know how it will be, so I think we will need a bit more explanation of the regulation and how it will work. But it the end, it is the same for everybody, so we will have to fight with that.”

The changes for next year will be followed by the introduction of new Rally1 regulations for 2026 based on the current Rally1 car concept. The cars are expected to incorporate a larger spaceframe chassis, produce 330 horsepower and will be capped at €400,000.

These regulations were announced alongside a raft of proposals including changes to event formats and the promotion of the championship.

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

When asked about the FIA’s plans for the future, Fourmaux believes improving the promotion of the championship should be the main focus.

“New regulations are always interesting but regarding the technical regulations about the car it is hard to give an answer,” he added.

“But what I personally feel is we need to be more focussed on the promotion of the sport.

“The cars are spectacular, and we have one of the most spectacular championships in motorsport so for me it is more about the promotion and how we can improve.

“For me, I would be more focused on that than changing the regulation. But at the end of the day I’m not a manufacturer, so it is more difficult for me to answer.”