WRC

Gravel Notes Podcast: Getting to know Gwyndaf and Elfyn Evans

Two titans of the British rallying scene are the latest guests to join us on the Gravel Notes podcast

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Gwyndaf Evans lit up the stages in the 1980s and 1990s, winning the British Rally Championship in 1996 driving a Ford Escort RS2000 as well as finishing championship runner-up on four further occasions.

His son Elfyn has since developed into a regular World Rally Championship title contender with eight WRC wins under his belt. The factory Toyota driver is firmly in the fight for the 2024 crown.

Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard sits down with Gwyndaf and Elfyn to understand how they have put Welsh rallying on the map, what traits the father and son share and how they are working together on the WRC stages.

 

