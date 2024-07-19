Gravel Notes Podcast: Getting to know Gwyndaf and Elfyn Evans
Two titans of the British rallying scene are the latest guests to join us on the Gravel Notes podcast
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Gwyndaf Evans lit up the stages in the 1980s and 1990s, winning the British Rally Championship in 1996 driving a Ford Escort RS2000 as well as finishing championship runner-up on four further occasions.
His son Elfyn has since developed into a regular World Rally Championship title contender with eight WRC wins under his belt. The factory Toyota driver is firmly in the fight for the 2024 crown.
Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard sits down with Gwyndaf and Elfyn to understand how they have put Welsh rallying on the map, what traits the father and son share and how they are working together on the WRC stages.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Toyota: Evans "thinking too much" about WRC title race
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Latest news
Rossi breaks thumb in Toronto IndyCar crash, ruled out for weekend
IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP1 as Rossi, Lundqvist crash
Save lives and win the MotoGP experience of a lifetime!
Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules
Autosport Plus
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments