Gravel Notes Podcast: Getting to know Gwyndaf and Elfyn Evans

Gwyndaf Evans lit up the stages in the 1980s and 1990s, winning the British Rally Championship in 1996 driving a Ford Escort RS2000 as well as finishing championship runner-up on four further occasions.

His son Elfyn has since developed into a regular World Rally Championship title contender with eight WRC wins under his belt. The factory Toyota driver is firmly in the fight for the 2024 crown.

Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard sits down with Gwyndaf and Elfyn to understand how they have put Welsh rallying on the map, what traits the father and son share and how they are working together on the WRC stages.