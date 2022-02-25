Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return
WRC News

Friday Favourite: The star-making Subaru that hooked a future WRC ace

The World Rally Championship's Group A era that falls between the fearsome Group B monsters and 1997-onwards era of World Rally Cars often gets forgotten about in the annals of rally history. But for M-Sport WRC team leader Craig Breen, a Subaru from that period stands out as his all-time favourite car

Friday Favourite: The star-making Subaru that hooked a future WRC ace
Tom Howard
By:

Synonymous with future World Rally Championship title winners Colin McRae and Richard Burns in the early 1990s, it’s easy to see why the Subaru Legacy RS became a cult classic.

It’s a machine that struck a chord with a young Craig Breen, the now 32-year-old Irishman going on to forge his own rallying story in the WRC driving for Citroen, Hyundai and now M-Sport Ford. Rallying runs in the family, courtesy of Craig’s 2005 Irish national champion father Ray, and Breen says the Subaru Legacy RS “has a special place in my heart”.

Subaru had dabbled in the WRC courtesy of its Group A Leone challenger in the 1980s, but it was the Legacy RS’s arrival in 1990 that ignited the Japanese manufacturer’s charge to the summit of rallying’s top tier and following period of global domination with the Impreza.

Developed by David Richards’ Prodrive operation, the 400-horsepower Legacy RS endured a slow start to life in the WRC’s Group A era, with Markku Alen achieving a best of fourth in its first season on Rally Finland.

But, by the end of its lifespan in 1993, the Legacy RS had become a firm favourite of both McRae and Burns, helping launch their successful WRC careers with Subaru. In 1992, McRae announced himself on the world stage by driving to second in Rally Sweden before claiming his first win in New Zealand, driving the iconic 555-liveried Legacy the following season.

McRae sprung to stardom aboard a Subaru Legacy RS, winning his two BRC titles and first WRC events with the car

McRae sprung to stardom aboard a Subaru Legacy RS, winning his two BRC titles and first WRC events with the car

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It proved to be a dominant force in the British Rally Championship too. McRae drove a Rothmans-backed Legacy to back-to-back titles in 1991 and 1992, a precursor to his WRC success with Subaru in 1995. Burns made it three BRC titles in a row for the Legacy RS in 1993, driving a striking Elonex example before going on to lift the 2001 WRC crown – also with Subaru, after a stint with Mitsubishi.

It’s this success that caught the eye of a very young Breen, who was born in February 1990 and concedes “I don’t think I was reading magazines at that point!” His love for the Legacy was further stoked by driving an example owned by his father at the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally in Ireland last year.

“I did a small rally, near my home in Ireland in October time, with the Legacy dad bought and I absolutely fell in love with it," Breen tells Autosport.

“That car is from the era I grew up in the early 1990s. I was watching them at home rallies in Ireland and on the world stage - obviously when Colin McRae was driving the Rothmans one in the British Championship, that always left a bit of a mark on me. Having driven it myself, I really like to drive it!

Read Also:

“Those are my very early memories of the sport; seeing Colin in the Rothmans car, then Richard Burns in the Elonex car, and then Alister McRae running around in them. I was very young, but it is probably my favourite car to be fair.”

Burns made it a hat-trick of BRC titles for the Legacy in 1993 as he started out on a career that would yield the 2001 WRC crown

Burns made it a hat-trick of BRC titles for the Legacy in 1993 as he started out on a career that would yield the 2001 WRC crown

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return
Previous article

WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash
WRC

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Plus
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Craig Breen More
Craig Breen
Breen: A "bit surreal" to share Monte WRC podium with Ogier and Loeb Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Breen: A "bit surreal" to share Monte WRC podium with Ogier and Loeb

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Breen teases "exciting" full programme for 2022 WRC
WRC

Breen teases "exciting" full programme for 2022 WRC

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The star-making Subaru that hooked a future WRC ace
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The star-making Subaru that hooked a future WRC ace

WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Breen crashes out on Stage 2, Lappi leads on return

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash
WRC WRC

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

WRC drivers predict Sweden could be "fastest average speed ever"
WRC WRC

WRC drivers predict Sweden could be "fastest average speed ever"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.