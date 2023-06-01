Drivers welcome opportunity to share ideas to improve the WRC
World Rally Championship drivers have welcomed the opportunity to take part in a meeting next week to share ideas to help improve the series' appeal.
The championship has been pushing for a meeting with the series’ drivers to discuss the future direction of the category following Thierry Neuville’s comments in Portugal last month, where he declared the WRC needs to “change” to improve engagement with manufacturers, media and the fans.
A meeting was initially tabled to take place at this weekend’s Rally Sardinia but instead will happen in an online call after the rally next week. A host of WRC drivers and team representatives are expected to attend to share their ideas.
FEATURE: The important discussion triggered by Neuville's outburst
“I have a lot of ideas and I have shared some of my opinions. I think it is going to be interesting. It is a good call so I’m happy for that,” Neuville told Autosport.
“There has been some discussions already and I believe there are more lined up. Of course we will put a view across and see what happens,” added Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.
“There has been a lot of obvious changes that have been needed for a long time and nothing has happened. It is good to talk to about it but I think it is no secret that some changes are due.”
M-Sport’s Ott Tanak believes the championship has “big potential” but admits that it does require a strong vision for this to be realised.
“Obviously the drivers can force the situation and put some pressure on. We definitely care about our sport but clearly it needs someone with a strong vision to make the sport shine again," Tanak told Autosport.
“It is clear that it is the best motorsport for the fans and the drivers. There is a lot to show and how to bring it to the fans it is up to them [the promoter and FIA]. There is big potential but we are not using it at the moment.”
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
M-Sport team principal Richard Millener, who has been among the most vocal about improving the championship’s promotion, hopes the meeting will produce a series of key action points.
“It will be good to get the feedback of all the drivers combined,” said Millener.
“Not everything is going to be possible. I’m sure there will be some crazy ideas and not everyone will agree, but if we can get all the ideas out there on the floor we can see what might work.
“A group of collective heads is better than nobody. I think the goal is to have a brainstorm and understand what the common goal is and come up with a set of goals.
“We can be guilty of sitting in our own circle and let things go by and complain that it is not good enough.
“They [the promoter] are listening so we have got to take the opportunity and provide the information we feel we want to see and the other teams want to see and the drivers want to see.”
