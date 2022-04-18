Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know
WRC / Rally Croatia News

Breen looking to capitalise on “really good feeling” in WRC Rally Croatia

Craig Breen is eager to capitalise on “a really good feeling” in his Ford Puma when the World Rally Championship resumes in Croatia this weekend.

Tom Howard
By:
Breen looking to capitalise on “really good feeling” in WRC Rally Croatia

The M-Sport driver heads into the asphalt event eager to rediscover the performance he displayed in the tarmac season opener in Monte Carlo that yielded a third-place finish, behind multiple world champions Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier.

Breen was unable to continue the form when the WRC ventured onto snow in Rally Sweden, which resulted in a high speed crash on stage 3.

The Irishman was able to rejoin the rally under restart rules before suffering a loss of power that forced him onto the sidelines again. However, the 32-year-old returned to action on the final day to salvage a point in the rally-ending power stage.

Heading into Rally Croatia after the WRC’s eight-week break, Breen is feeling confident after a “really good” pre-event test in Croatia. To help acclimatise to the tarmac conditions he contested Italy’s Sanremo Rally earlier this month that unfortunately ended prematurely after his Ford Fiesta R5 developed an engine issue.

“I’m really looking forward to Croatia, it’s a rally I really enjoy,” said Breen, who sits seventh in the championship standings. “Tarmac rallying is actually what I prefer, so to get back out in Croatia is going to be great.

“We had a really good test last week, I found a really good feeling with the car and I was happy with everything, so let’s see if we can bring on the pace that we showed in Monte, our last part-Tarmac rally.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

“It should be a good event - if not tough - but the stages are similar to last year, there are some new ones, but most are relatively the same.

“So we’re looking forward to it, and let’s hope that together as a team we can do a good job and bring home some good points.”

Read Also:

Last year Breen finished eighth in Croatia, after suffering a puncture when driving for Hyundai as a part-time driver.

Breen will pilot one of four M-Sport Ford Puma’s this weekend as new signing Pierre-Louis Loubet makes his WRC debut for the team, joining regulars Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know
Previous article

WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know

Two month WRC break a “helpful” reset for Hyundai Rally Croatia
WRC

Two month WRC break a “helpful” reset for Hyundai

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus
Video Inside
WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Latest news

Breen looking to capitalise on “really good feeling” in WRC Rally Croatia
WRC WRC

Breen looking to capitalise on “really good feeling” in WRC Rally Croatia

WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know
WRC WRC

WRC Rally Croatia: Everything you need to know

Two month WRC break a “helpful” reset for Hyundai
WRC WRC

Two month WRC break a “helpful” reset for Hyundai

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.