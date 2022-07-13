Tickets Subscribe
All
WRC / Rally Estonia Podcast

Autosport Podcast: WRC Rally Estonia preview

The World Rally Championship heads from Kenya's car-breaking roads to the ultra-fast, smooth and undulating gravel stages of Rally Estonia this weekend for round seven of the 2022 season.

Estonia only joined the WRC calendar in 2020 but is quickly establishing itself as a gravel sprint where drivers can ill afford to drop any time across the four days of competition.

Fresh from a fourth win of the season in Kenya, Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera returns to the scene of his breakthrough first WRC win 12 months ago having won five of the 11 the WRC events held since.

Rovanpera’s triumph in Africa headed a dominant Toyota 1-2-3-4 as the Japanese marque outlined the credentials of its GR Yaris, which has undergone an engine and aero upgrade heading into Estonia.

A stellar start to 2022 has seen Rovanpera accumulate a 65-point championship lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville ahead of this weekend’s return to Europe. Estonian home hero and 2019 world champion Ott Tanak sits third, 83 points adrift, as Hyundai continues to fight a slew of reliability issues.

Rovanpera and Tanak will be seen as the favourites to succeed in Estonia, with the latter having scored a record four Rally Estonia wins including his first WRC win for Hyundai in 2020.

Meanwhile, Craig Breen is expected to head M-Sport’s charge after finishing second in his last two outings in Estonia when driving for Hyundai.

This weekend’s rally will be contested over 24 stages, comprising 314.26km, and gets underway on Thursday evening.

Read Also:

Join host Martyn Lee and Autosport’s WRC reporter Tom Howard as they discuss all the key talking points ahead of the four-day event, while M-Sport team principal Richard Millener joins the show to explain how the Ford team aims to bounce back from a difficult outing in Kenya.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Hyundai WRC boss lifts lid on "nightmare" parts supply issues

WRC Estonia: Breen pips Rovanpera to grab early lead
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Breen pips Rovanpera to grab early lead

M-Sport’s Craig Breen pipped World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera to win the opening super special stage of Rally Estonia on Thursday evening.

Tanak: WRC Rally Estonia jumps “a ski resort for rally cars”
WRC WRC

Tanak: WRC Rally Estonia jumps “a ski resort for rally cars”

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak has labelled the “extreme” man-made jumps at Rally Estonia as like “a ski resort for rally cars” ahead of his home World Rally Championship event.

Rovanpera: WRC title thoughts not entering the mind yet
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: WRC title thoughts not entering the mind yet

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera says thoughts of when he can wrap up a record breaking title are yet to cross his mind ahead of Rally Estonia.

WRC Estonia: Lappi beats Neuville as Katsuta rolls in shakedown
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Lappi beats Neuville as Katsuta rolls in shakedown

Toyota's Esapekka Lappi pipped Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in a damp Rally Estonia shakedown that was punctuated by a roll for Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
