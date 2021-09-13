Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin
World Rallycross News

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

By:

The 2016 World Rallycross champion Mattias Esktrom will return to the series for the double-header event in Latvia this weekend, joining the Munnich Motorsport team running against his own squad.

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

Despite having officially ‘retired’ from World RX at the end of 2018, the versatile Swede made a one-off appearance in 2019 at Spa, then contested a full season for the EKS JC team he part-owns last year to fill a seat in the team amid the pandemic.

He won twice, in Sweden and Latvia, finishing second in the standings as the closest challenger to champion Johan Kristoffersson.

This season, EKS JC is running Kristoffersson and Enzo Ide in full-season programmes, but Ekstrom has elected to rejoin the series at the rival Munnich outfit in a Seat Ibiza RX1.

Double DTM champion Ekstrom will partner his former Audi DTM team-mate Timo Scheider at the Rene Munnich-owned team, which recently won the second round of the European Rallycross Championship in France with Munnich himself at the wheel.

While Ekstrom’s 2021 programme is focused on racing for Seat's sporting brand Cupra in Pure ETCR and Extreme E, the 12-time World RX winner’s return this weekend is as a fully private affair.

“I’m very excited to go to Riga with ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport for several reasons,” said Ekstrom.

“Firstly, I think the car has been performing really well lately and Rene proved that with a Euro RX win in France.

“Secondly, I really like the Riga track a lot, and the fact that it will be a double-header weekend, means there will be a lot of driving.

Timo Scheider, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Seat Ibiza

Timo Scheider, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Seat Ibiza

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Driving a World RX Supercar (RX1) is the best preparation possible for the racing activities that I do. With 600 horsepower and nearly 1000 Nm of torque these are the fastest cars to drive to keep myself hot and race ready for the season’s finale of Pure ETCR and upcoming Extreme E races.

“I will do everything I can to get the trophy for the ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport team, because they have been fighting for a long time and really deserve it. We have two chances this weekend to achieve this goal.”

Ekstrom has never finished off the podium in five starts in Riga and won the second of two rounds at the Bikerneiki circuit last season.

shares
comments

Related video

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin

Previous article

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

3 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

2 h
3
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

2 h
4
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

1 h
5
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

1 h
Latest news
Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad
WRX

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

1 h
France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin
WRX

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin

Sep 5, 2021
France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
WRX

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Sep 4, 2021
Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home
WRX

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home

Aug 22, 2021
Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
WRX

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Aug 21, 2021
Hal Ridge More
Hal Ridge
France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin Loheac
World Rallycross

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Trending Today

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Racing Point has no space for Sebastian Vettel in 2021 - Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Racing Point has no space for Sebastian Vettel in 2021 - Szafnauer

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013

Latest news

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Ekstrom to make latest World RX comeback at Munnich Seat squad

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin
World Rallycross World Rallycross

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
World Rallycross World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.